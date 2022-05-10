Music notes: Harry Styles, Jewel, Ed Sheeran and more

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The gripping documentary “Hold Your Fire,” directed by Stefan Forbes, chronicles a 1973 Brooklyn robbery that became a turning point in hostage negotiation tactics and de-escalation. The scene, vividly depicted in archival and contemporaneous news footage, captures a classic New York much like the one found in Sidney Lumet’s “Dog Day Afternoon.” When four Black men attempted to rob a sporting good store, they were trapped by police and a 47-hour standoff, with hostages and a killed policeman, ensued. “Hold Your Fire,” which is debuting Friday, May 20, in theaters and on digital rental, captures how one former traffic cop, with a degree in psychology, flipped an often fatal script and used communication, not violence, to settle a crisis and remake policing.
