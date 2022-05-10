ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Music notes: Harry Styles, Jewel, Ed Sheeran and more

By Warm 106.9
warm1069.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles told Better Homes & Gardens he resisted going to therapy in 2016 when One Direction went on hiatus because he thought it “meant that you were broken.” The “As It Was” singer added, “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.” Harry now supports...

warm1069.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Protégé Elio Learns to ‘Luv My Brain’ on Dreamy Bop

Click here to read the full article. Your fave pop girlies love her and you should, too. On Friday, Elio — the British songstress behind songs like “@elio.irl” and “Jackie Onassis” — dropped her sweet, dreamy single “Luv My Brain,” the second taste of her upcoming mixtape, Elio’s Inferno, which Rolling Stone can exclusively announce. “I Luv My Brain” was the first track she wrote for her upcoming project. “It’s about learning to appreciate my brain for all that it does and allows me to do while also acknowledging that it can be a bit difficult a lot of the time. I’ve had...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was” & Make It Sound Like An Arcade Fire Song

Last week, Arcade Fire completed their long-awaited return, releasing the new album WE. That means that the band is out now in the world, doing what they can to promote the LP. For their BBC Radio 6 Music session at Maida Vale, the band went into full-pander mode and covered “As It Was,” the recent chart-topper from their fellow Coachella headliner Harry Styles. Arcade Fire really are reapplying for the job!
MUSIC
The Associated Press

New this week: Harry Styles, ‘Angelyne’ and ‘The Valet’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The gripping documentary “Hold Your Fire,” directed by Stefan Forbes, chronicles a 1973 Brooklyn robbery that became a turning point in hostage negotiation tactics and de-escalation. The scene, vividly depicted in archival and contemporaneous news footage, captures a classic New York much like the one found in Sidney Lumet’s “Dog Day Afternoon.” When four Black men attempted to rob a sporting good store, they were trapped by police and a 47-hour standoff, with hostages and a killed policeman, ensued. “Hold Your Fire,” which is debuting Friday, May 20, in theaters and on digital rental, captures how one former traffic cop, with a degree in psychology, flipped an often fatal script and used communication, not violence, to settle a crisis and remake policing.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
musictimes.com

Harry Styles Pushes His Limits With Heart-stopping Routines for New Music Video

Harry Styles is working really hard to create wonderful material, not just music. The "As It Was" singer reportedly spent a month at circus school to prepare for the heart-stopping exploits in his new music video. In his upcoming music video, the 28-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will fly high in...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Ty Murray
Person
James Corden
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Carly Rae Jepsen
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Notes#Better Homes Gardens#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy