In this guide, we will show how augmented reality empowers companies’ promotional efforts. AR marketing is using augmented reality to advertise products and services. We have put together a short list of impressive AR campaigns that show various aspects of what this technology could do for marketing. The list includes 7 examples of interesting AR campaigns using the technology. The guide includes 5 advantages of AR marketing, 5 advantages, 7 examples, and 7 ways to use AR to promote your brand in a better way. For example, Netflix launched an AR room with various notable items from the first season of the highly acclaimed show Stranger Things.

SOFTWARE ・ 18 HOURS AGO