ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Craft Beer Awards & Festival Beer Review: Cashmere’s Beards

By Matthew Johnson
phoenixmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrewed by Simple Machine Brewing Company in collaboration with Transplant City Beer Co. for Arizona Beer Week, Cashmere’s Beards IPA can please even the non-IPA drinker in your bunch. Packed with...

www.phoenixmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
phoenixmag.com

Artopia Combines Art and Technology for a Unique Interactive Experience

If you’ve always wanted to experience Meow Wolf, a series of large-scale immersive art installations in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver, consider a visit to Artopia, where you can step into a different dimension in which light, color and sound intersect. Imagine that this creative universe is right in your backyard – and designed by local artists.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
phoenixmag.com

3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
kjzz.org

A Valley interior designer bought a painting at Goodwill. What she learned about it was incredible

Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

New Venue Alert: Heritage at Sportsman’s Park

“The party is here on the west side,” quoth hip-hop poet Montell Jordan. With the April debut of Heritage at Sportsman’s Park, that lyric is ringing true. The tri-level, 10,000-square-foot venue on the Great Lawn adjacent to State Farm Stadium in Glendale boasts a garden patio and chef-driven kitchen. “Heritage has so much to offer the West Valley,” says general manager and executive chef Marshall Reichert, who will run it as a restaurant open to the public after a summer hiatus. “With over 5 acres of grass space, 7,000 parking spots and three floors of event space, we can host nearly any event.” Reichert’s mandate from the Arizona Cardinals owner: “Michael Bidwill has insisted on having the best cheeseburger in the West Valley, and I think we’ve done that.”
GLENDALE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Hansen’s Cowboy BBQ is bringing back Frontier Town

What says “Cave Creek” more than an outdoor barbecue joint with live country music, dummy roping and a miniature old western town — all located in the heart of Frontier Town?. Recently opened Hansen’s Cowboy BBQ is bringing some of the heart and history back to Cave...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Beard#Food Drink#Beverages#Transplant City Beer Co#Arizona Beer Week#Cashmere S Beards Ipa#Acbafest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Phoenix New Times

At Cocina Madrigal, an Unexpected Enchilada Steals the Show

When you arrive at Cocina Madrigal, a neighborhood joint in South Phoenix, the parking lot will probably be full. Squeeze your way into a spot along the street, among shut-down auto dealerships, tire shops, and a few stray houses before you walk over to this gem of a restaurant. Outside,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Thrillist

Best Way to Visit the Grand Canyon? Hop a Train from This Mountain Town

In the days of yore, Williams had a rough reputation. The Arizona frontier town was a place where cowboys, loggers, and railroad workers would get rowdy, get drunk, and get into trouble—often at casinos and brothels, which were legal until 1907. Today, Williams is less known for its high noon scuffles and more for its proximity to the Grand Canyon. It’s a noteworthy stop on Route 66, which helped usher in a new era of road trip culture for Americans.
WILLIAMS, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

Phoenix-Based DYPER Gives Baby Diapers the Eco-Treatment

“Sustainable” and “plant-based” aren’t just buzzy menu descriptors anymore. With Phoenix company DYPER, even baby tushes are getting the eco-treatment. It offers subscriptions to unscented bamboo diapers (also available: cloth diapers) sans alcohol, chlorine, latex and lotions. “I started the company to solve three problems: never running out of diapers, treating my daughter’s bum with no harmful chemicals and leaving a better planet behind for my three children,” owner Sergio Radovcic says. The company’s REDYPER program also gives you a “no-waste” way to handle your cherub’s waste – it picks up used diapers and wipes and composts them for you.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

PETA says Mesa 'monkey farm' is a horror story of death

PHOENIX — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals known as PETA has sent letters to the National Institutes of Health and the United States Department of Agriculture demanding investigations into facilities managed by the University of Washington and the affiliated Washington National Primate Research Center (WaNPRC) for violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
MESA, AZ
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Arizona

Arizona is a state unlike any other. It is located in the heart of the American Southwest, and it is full of natural wonders, vibrant cities, and charming small towns. The state is home to the Grand Canyon, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Other natural attractions include the Petrified Forest National Park and the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. The state's capital city, Phoenix, is a bustling metropolis with a lively arts scene and a diverse population. And Tucson, another major city in Arizona, is a cultural hub with a rich history. From its stunning landscapes to its thriving cities, Arizona has something to offer everyone.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy