Arizona Craft Beer Awards & Festival Beer Review: Cashmere’s Beards

“The party is here on the west side,” quoth hip-hop poet Montell Jordan. With the April debut of Heritage at Sportsman’s Park, that lyric is ringing true. The tri-level, 10,000-square-foot venue on the Great Lawn adjacent to State Farm Stadium in Glendale boasts a garden patio and chef-driven kitchen. “Heritage has so much to offer the West Valley,” says general manager and executive chef Marshall Reichert, who will run it as a restaurant open to the public after a summer hiatus. “With over 5 acres of grass space, 7,000 parking spots and three floors of event space, we can host nearly any event.” Reichert’s mandate from the Arizona Cardinals owner: “Michael Bidwill has insisted on having the best cheeseburger in the West Valley, and I think we’ve done that.”

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO