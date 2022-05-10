ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Research: Global Baby Bedding Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, and Forecast through 2027: MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors' latest research report on the Global Baby Bedding Market covers Industry Overview, Future Economic Impact, Manufacturer Competition, Supply, and Consumption Analysis. With our analysts following the situation across the world, the impact of COVID-19 on the researched market is thoroughly investigated. The research involves an in-depth examination of the...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Electric Actuators Market Size to Grow by USD 3.96 billion | Growing Demand for Commercial and Defense Aircraft to improve the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric actuators market size is expected to grow by USD 3.96 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (automotive industry, water and wastewater industry, marine industry, aerospace and defense industry, and others), type (linear actuators and rotary actuators), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America, APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 1.36 Bn growth opportunity in Robotic Window Cleaners Market | Increasing number of buildings with large windows to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Window Cleaners Market by Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report had been added to Technavio's offering. The 120-pages report segments the market by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (industrial and residential), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report identifies Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Gladwell Clean, Guangzhou Coayu Robot Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology Inc., IKOHS America SA, Mamibot Manufacturing USA Inc., Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., RF Co. Ltd., Sichler household appliances, Wexbi, and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co. Ltd as the dominant players in the market.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Test Preparation Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 11.93 billion | Increasing Use of Analytical Tools in Test Preparations to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The test preparation market in the US has been categorized as a part of the global education services market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 11.93 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Wind turbine makers struggle to find pricing power

COPENHAGEN/MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine makers racked up hefty losses last quarter, swelled by rocketing costs and cut-throat competition despite being more in demand than ever. The industry started seeing a steep decline in prices and increased competition back in 2017 as some governments moved away from generous, fixed, subsidised...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Brunello Cucinelli Commits to Himalayan Regenerative Fashion Living Lab as Part of Prince Charles’ Sustainable Markets Initiative + More News

Click here to read the full article. FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. May 11, 2022: Brunello Cucinelli has joined the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), conceived and chaired by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, whose major objective is to build a coordinated global effort to enable the private sector to accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. Cucinelli was quick to join The Fashion Task Force chaired by Federico Marchetti – which aims to produce positive effects on climate and nature – and has...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts

Private Labels, Custom Packaging Key to Redefining Poor Perception of ‘Made in Africa’ Brands

Goods and products manufactured in Africa are often perceived to be of inferior quality compared to those from other countries. According to Birame Sock, founder and CEO of African B2B marketplace Kwely, that negative perception is mainly caused by poor packaging, and over the years, it has hindered exports and negatively impacted the bottom lines of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the region.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CONTROLTEK Implements RFID Inventory Management System, CONTROLSPAN Professional, for Jockey International, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a leading provider of loss prevention and asset protection solutions, partners with Jockey International, Inc., a 146-year-old brand recognized around the world for its premium underwear and apparel, to roll out RFID Inventory Management solution CONTROLSPAN Professional to all stores across the United States.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Industry Experts Predict Biologics CDMO Market Will Hit $31M By 2030

A recent research report by P&S Intelligence points to the contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO) market heating up. P&S projected the global biologics CDMO market would hit $31.839 million by 2030, a huge jump from $13.174 million in 2021. The pharma industry typically goes through five distinct phases: drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TechCrunch

Byrd nabs $56M to grow its European e-commerce logistics and fulfillment network as an alternative to Amazon

Cambridge Capital is leading the investment, with Speedinvest, Mouro Capital, Elevator Ventures and other previous shareholders also participating. Byrd last raised less than a year ago, a $19 million round led by Mouro. It’s not disclosing its valuation, but the round was closed between rumors of Shopify shopping for a logistics provider (apparently it had also considered Shipbob) and actually getting acquired, so that may have given Byrd some extra attention.
ECONOMY
WWD

Cosmetics Packaging Suppliers’ Opportunities and Challenges

Click here to read the full article. BOLOGNA, Italy — For packaging and beauty suppliers, it is the best — and worst — of times. That was the sense emanating from the recent session of Cosmopack, the packaging branch of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the trade show that ran from April 28 to May 2. The session marked its return to an in-person format for a full-fledged event in the sprawling fairgrounds.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Orders are back and rising for beauty suppliers, executives said, especially in the...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Big Data Exchange enters Indonesian data centre market with joint venture deal

Big Data Exchange (BDx) has marked its entry into Indonesia's data centre market through a joint venture agreement with PT Indosat and the latter's two subsidiaries. The move aims to tap increasing demand for cloud services and connectivity. Estimated to be worth $300 million, the deal would see BDx enter...
BUSINESS
abovethelaw.com

Reshaping Transactions: Findings From The Litera Technology In M&A Report

Technology is transforming legal M&A practice and workflow. In a new Technology in M&A Report, Litera documents some of the technology trends affecting M&A legal teams. Based on research in the US, UK, and Canada, the report shows widespread adoption of software tools specific to M&A practice, and reveals the changing attitudes of M&A lawyers toward the benefits and impact of technology on their work and teams.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

7thonline, Inc. Today Releases Test Buy™, a Game-Changing DTC Forecasting and Planning SaaS Solution

Powered by 7thonline Lab's™ ML & AI, Test Buy™ analyzes inventory demand with only two data points, eliminating the need for retailers to commit to large initial buys. NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7thonline, Inc., the leading integrated demand planning and inventory management SaaS provider to the retail, wholesale and supply chain industries, today announces its continuous dedication to innovation and R&D with its latest application, Test Buy™. The cutting-edge cloud-native solution captures the latest consumer trends and recommends inventory to specific retail locations with only two data points needed.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Nordic B2B Sector a ‘Decade Behind’ the Consumer Digital Payments Curve

Nordic countries are well-known global leaders when it comes to digital and mobile payments innovation, even bypassing larger economies such as Germany and France on mobile payments adoption. But despite their strong reputation in technological advances, there are still a number of areas, particularly in the business-to-business (B2B) space, where...
ECONOMY

