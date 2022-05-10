ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

One Dead After Armed Trespasser Shot at Romeoville Bank

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead after police and the FBI responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville on Tuesday afternoon. It was at 3:40 pm that police were called after receiving...

Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank

The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the armed bank robber who took hostages on Tuesday in Romeoville. He is identified as a 65 year old Crest Hill man. The Coroner says that on Tuesday, May 10th the suspect was transported to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, and died as a result of a gunshot wound. The Illinois State Police is investigating. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Armed Robber took hostages and demanded he speak with officers

At approximately 3:40 PM, on Tuesday, the Romeoville Police Department was contacted by several individuals inside of the Fifth Third Bank located at 275 S. Weber Road for a man with a gun call. The callers stated there was an armed man inside of the bank, who had taken hostages, demanding that officers respond to the location. Romeoville Police responded and established a perimeter around the business and surrounding area.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Romeoville, IL
Police: Armed man inside Romeoville bank shot, killed by officer

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — An armed man was shot and killed inside a Romeoville bank Tuesday after taking multiple hostages, police said. At around 3:40 p.m., police responded to a Fifth Third Bank branch, located at 275 S. Weber. During a press conference Tuesday evening, Romeoville police said the man was shot and killed by a […]
ROMEOVILLE, IL
FBI Responding To “Critical Incident” At Romeoville Bank

WJOL has learned that police and the FBI have responded to an armed suspect at a bank in Romeoville. It’s the Fifth Third Bank, 275 S. Weber Road, that authorities are responding to what is being described as a “critical incident.” It was at 3:40pm that police were called after receiving a report of a male subject with a firearm at the bank. Police have confirmed that that there are no additional individuals in the bank and the suspect is communicating with law enforcement. Authorities are saying that this is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a bank robbery at this point. The police and FBI have said that they are working with a social worker and negotiator on the scene. Weber Road is currently closed in both directions between Airport Road and Taylor Road due to the police activity. This is a developing story.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Car Slams into house in Joliet

An Aurora man cited for several traffic tickets for losing control of his car and slamming into a house. It was on May 11, 2022, at 10:41 AM, Joliet Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street for a traffic crash. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Dodge Charger driven by 40 year old Darnell Davis of Aurora was westbound on Taylor Street approaching Reed Street at which time he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike the southeast corner of a residence on the north side of the street, which caused damage to the siding. Davis was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured. Davis was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
Braidwood Police Department Offering Reward In Finding Missing Man

The Braidwood police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man. On May 7th 2022, Adam C. Watts, a male white, 5’10”, 160lbs was reported missing to the Braidwood Police Department. Watts current whereabouts are unknown. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan (photo below is not of actual vehicle) with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
Oswego police investigating disturbance in 400 block of Bluegrass Parkway

UPDATE: Oswego police arrested a Hillside woman following a report of a disturbance at a home in the 400 of block of Bluegrass Parkway Tuesday evening that resulted in a large police presence. 40-year-old Evelyn Reid is accused by police of pointing a gun at a man during an argument. Police say the man is a relative of Reid's. Reid is charged aggravated assault.
OSWEGO, IL
Streator man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in LaSalle

LaSalle County deputies on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Gabriel Benitez from a home in Streator. Benitez is accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday south of LaSalle with a cyclist on Route 351. Police allege that Benitez hit 45-year-old Carl J. Telford, of LaSalle, who was riding on an electric...
STREATOR, IL
Route 53 snagged for hours in Palatine after dump truck crash takes down live power line

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was injured, and Route 53 was snagged, after a dump truck rolled over and took down a power line in Palatine Thursday. At 11:09 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to northbound Illinois Route 53 near Rand Road for a crash involving a dump truck that had struck a power line and rolled over. The power line fell onto a semi-trailer that had been headed south on Route 53 at Rand Road, and also wrapped around the dump truck. Due to the live downed power line in the road, both sides of Route 53 had to be shut down so the power line could be deenergized. All lanes were reopened by 1:30 p.m. One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PALATINE, IL
Man critically injured in crash into golf course | Police reports May 2-8

A 43-year-old Cicero man was hospitalized in critical condition early on May 7 after he lost control of his 2018 Kia Optima while northbound on First Avenue at 26th Street and crashed into a ComEd utility pole, through a fence and into the Riverside Golf Club property. Charges are pending...
RIVERSIDE, IL
Woman Arrested After Leaving Children Unattended While She Went In Bar

A Joliet woman has been arrested after she left her children unattended while she went into a bar on the city’s east side. Adrienne Real of Joliet has been charged with four counts of Endangering the Life or Safety of a Child and Resisting a Peace Officer. On Friday night just before 9:45, Joliet Police were called to the Rey De Copas Bar on the 700 block of Collins St for a report of four children left unattended inside a vehicle, while their mother was inside drinking. Real approached a security guard at the bar, requesting they go outside and check on her children. Upon discovering the children, the security guard dialed 911. Officers found Real in the bar and noted she appeared intoxicated. Real was placed into custody following a struggle, and her children were released to the custody of a grandparent, with JPD notifying DCFS. Real was released on an I-Bond.
JOLIET, IL

