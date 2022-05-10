ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community celebrated as West Seattle Chamber of Commerce honors 2022 Westside Awards winners

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Westside Awards are presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the words of gratitude from this year’s recipients make it clear that the awards are more about community than commerce – while embodying how the two are intertwined. The winners were honored at the...

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: Students in the spotlight

Even if you didn’t get out to enjoy tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, you can enjoy art at local businesses all month long. At West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW), work by West Seattle High School students is on display. After a busy afternoon of breaking news, we arrived just after their reception wrapped up – but we caught up with one of the artists, WSHS junior Esme Jablonsky, who says she works with “any and every medium I can get my hands on”:
CAN YOU HELP? Volunteer for Wine Walk, Memorial Day flags in West Seattle Junction

Two upcoming events in The Junction could use a little more volunteer power, we hear from West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay:. American Flags are a beautiful part of our Junction, and we are putting them up again on Memorial Day with the help of some local Veterans. We have two shifts: 9-10 and 4-5 on Monday, May 30th. Sign up here!
WEST SEATTLE ART WALK SCENE: ‘Sky’ by the bay

From the northernmost stop on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk:. Androu Morgan and Barbara Fugate are two of the artists whose works are featured in “Sky,” the display at Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle (1309 Harbor SW); LWPT co-owner Mark Bouma sent the photo. Barbara also curated “Sky,” described as “a collection of seven artists’ interpretation of the sky.” It’s an apt subject for LWPT, whose light-filled clinic is across the street from the shore of Elliott Bay, with a view of sky as well as sea. LWPT co-owner Laura Bouma tells us an upcoming exhibit at the clinic will focus on flowers.
HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the prequel!

Tomorrow is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with ~300 registered sales, and a few are starting early – as early as one day in advance, like Sale #248 at 5637 42nd SW, a big sale Mike LaFranchi (below) and Margaret LaFranchi host every WSCGSD to raise money so more kids living with disabilities are able to attend Mount Hood Kiwanis Camp.
THURSDAY: West Seattle Art Walk, May edition!

Tomorrow night (Thursday, May 12th), you’re invited to get out to explore and enjoy local art, during the May edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. Above is this quarter’s list of venues – both those hosting art and those offering food/drink specials to people who are out and about on Art Walk night. For specifics – like artists, receptions, hours – you can check this month’s preview on the WSAW website. One highlight: Lake Washington Physical Therapy (1309 Harbor Avenue SW; WSB sponsor) across from Don Armeni Boat Ramp is opening its doors for its quarterly Art Walk reception, spotlighting the group show “Sky” (previewed here) – stop in 7-8 pm to enjoy the art, and the view. Lots of other highlights from Admiral in the north to Arbor Heights in the south – browse the preview and make your Thursday night plan!
GRATITUDE: Shredding, food-drive success at Westwood event

The totals – and words of appreciation – are in from last Saturday’s shredding and food-drive event sponsored by John L. Scott Real Estate-Westwood (WSB sponsor):. John L. Scott-Westwood would like to thank everyone for coming out to Westwood Village last Saturday, May 7, 2022 for the shred (documents) event. It was wonderful to work with the White Center Food Bank again to come together in support of the WS community and beyond.
What’s ahead for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

K(Eyelash cup fungi at Schmitz Park, photographed by Rosalie Miller) SPORTS: Three events at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this afternoon – a track meet plus two softball playoff games: 1:30 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Seattle Prep; 3:30 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Rainier Beach. PUGET SOUND LOCAL...
4 DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day updates, including the forecast

We’re now four days away from the planned return of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with more than 300 sales of all sizes registered for Saturday (May 14th), as shown on the map. Before we get to tonight’s featured list, a word about the weather. Yes, right now the forecast suggests rain is likely on Saturday. In 17 years, we’ve never had a rainout on WSCGSD; not to say it’s been completely dry – one year had some morning showers, but sellers and buyers carried on. So this has been an implicit “rain or shine” event, though we’ve never explicitly stated that (unlike the Garage Sale Day that inspired WSCGSD’s founders, in Phinney/Greenwood, where the registration form does declare it “will be held rain or shine”). Regardless, Tuesday is too early for the Saturday forecast to be locked in, especially in this unusual spring, where almost every day starts with a partly-to-mostly cloudy forecast, yet the sun often manages to break through in a big way.
YOU CAN HELP: Bidding opens in Fairmount Park PTA’s online auction

Another chance to help a local school! Today’s the first of three days for bidding in the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA‘s online auction. Here’s the announcement:. Fairmount Park PTA is hosting their annual auction Speakeasy Soirée: Have a Roaring Good Time. This year we have the...
Memorial planned May 23rd for Jack Geary, 1944-2022

Family and friends will gather May 23rd to remember Jack Geary, and are sharing this remembrance with his community:. Thomas “Jack” Anthony Geary, 77, of Seattle, passed away on May 6th, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jack was brought into this world on June 12th,...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning and welcome to Friday, May 13th. The National Weather Service predicts a partly sunny day, high around 60. -Saturday is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, with ~300 sales around the peninsula – see the map here – so neighborhoods will be busier. -SDOT...
Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday!

The weekend’s almost here! But first, some Friday happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and archives:. PUGET SOUND LOCAL YARN TOUR: Special events continue at Seattle Yarn (5633 California SW), open until 8 pm on the third day of the regional tour. SPORTS: Postseason games today/tonight...
FOLLOWUP: Report card on ‘driver report card’ West Seattle trial

(WSB photo from mid-April) As chronicled here, the “driver report card” pilot project didn’t seem to have much effect on drivers stopping for pedestrians – and an SDOT rep has acknowledged that. This came during an update given to the city’s Pedestrian Advisory Board, meeting online last night (only two board members were in attendance pending a wave of new appointees expected to join soon).
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:01 AM: Good morning and welcome to Thursday, May 12th. The National Weather Service predicts rain at times today, windy too, high in the 50s. Metro is on its regular weekday schedule, but watch @kcmetroalerts (new account) for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. Check the West Seattle Water Taxi status here.
LOST CAT: Looking for Nino – May 12, 2022 9:35 am

We are looking for our lost cat Nino – he went missing last night from our patio right next to Fairmount Park off of Fauntleroy Way SW. He’s a black/gray tabby, has a small cyst under his right eye, and is not wearing a collar. He is pretty shy, and will likely run away if you chase him. If someone finds him, please call/text Brian at 402-955-9264 or Mengdie (Mindy) at 225-235-4678.
CAMP SECOND CHANCE: New tiny houses arrive

ADDITIONS: Lots of renovation/addition work under way at the city-sanctioned encampment that’s been on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels for nearly six years. 15 of the 26 new tiny houses mentioned last month have arrived, reported camp manager Scott Harris; none are connected to electricity yet. The new kitchen and shower facilities are in place; the latter is being set up for ADA accessibility. The laundry room is finished and awaiting washers and dryers. New appliances also are on order for the kitchen – refrigerators and a freezer. Two shipping containers are expected as well, one for campers’ storage and another to be used to hold donated items. A new security structure was expected today, replacing the old one.
HOMELESS
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation near California/Andover

Eric May 12, 2022 (4:54 pm) Ok… so I’m walking down 45th in front of the Church of Latter Day Saint near Andover, and I hear “Bop! Bop!…” 4-5 shots fired over the houses to the East. I then hear a car take off going south in the alley. I hid in the damn bushes and called 911! What on earth is going on! My mother was just carjacked a couple of weeks ago at Island View. Then this!?!
