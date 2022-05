Steele. N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Carrington Cardinal’s baseball team scored 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning and defeated the Kidder County-Napoleon-Gackle Streeter Wolves 4-1 in Region 3 high school action. A windy day with gusts up to 50 MPH at times and sustained winds of 35 MPH throughout the game created some unique defensive alignments. Both teams had outfielders playing just steps away from the infield as the wind was blowing straight in from right and centerfield.

KIDDER COUNTY, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO