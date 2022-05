MANSFIELD, Ohio — "Welcome to Shawshank.”. Get ready to explore movie magic as a bus tour of The Shawshank Redemption filming locations in Ohio launches this June. The journey features a three-hour driving tour to all of the movie’s sites in the Mansfield area. The experience culminates with a guided walking tour inside the Shawshank prison itself at the Ohio State Reformatory. Guests should plan on spending at least four-and-a-half hours for the entire tour.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO