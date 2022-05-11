ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Three running for Grand Island mayor

By Lauryn Bentley
NebraskaTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island voters will have the opportunity to...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
thereader.com

Teachers Leaving OPS, Herbster Snubs Pillen, Indigenous Boarding Schools

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. There was a reporter named Moore, whose first name was Reed, all swore. This writer of note kept things afloat – and brought us the news galore.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, May 15, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk. - Foreign investment in American cropland has nearly tripled in the past decade. - Nebraska Winter Wheat Crop Down 10% from 2021. - Creston crop, dairy...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

National Police Week: May 11-17

KEARNEY, Neb. — National Police Week runs May 11 through 17. This is a time to remember, and honor, those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Members of the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office will host a police memorial ceremony at the county law enforcement center on Monday. May 16, at 5:30 pm.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
KETV.com

Mayor Jean Stothert proposes 2022 annexation package for Omaha, which includes three areas near the city

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced the proposal for the 2022 annexation package, which includes three areas adjacent to the city limits. The annexation package includes the Methodist Women's Hospital at 192nd and Dodge Streets, the OPPD Elkhorn Service Center at 180th Street and Old Lincoln Highway and the Pacific Renaissance Addition, which includes the Ravello 192 townhomes west of 192nd and Pacific Streets.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Bellevue Mayor accused of electioneering on Primary Election Day

(Bellevue, NE) — The incumbent Mayor of Bellevue is accused of electioneering. The Election Commissioner says Sarpy County poll workers asked Mayor Rusty Hike to leave after they saw him shaking hands with voters at multiple polling locations on Primary Election Day May 10. Nebraska law bans electioneering: campaigning...
BELLEVUE, NE
NebraskaTV

GIPD investigating weekend shooting involving teen

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Police in Grand Island are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot early Saturday morning. GIPD said the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at the South Locust Street Walmart. A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by private car with what...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

BBB of Nebraska warns “moving scams” could cost you thousands

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- May marks the busiest period of the year for movers and many could be scammed by fraudulent moving services if not careful. Better Business Bureau of Nebraska’s Josh Planos, warns that “cutting corners” could leave Nebraskans out of thousands. “Scammers are a lot more...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Neb#Ntv#Ntv News
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Public Schools gives update on Panorama survey

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools revealed more information about its Panorama survey during an update at the Board of Education meeting Thursday night. Panorama, which was test piloted by the district in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years before being fully implemented in the 2019-20 school year, surveys students in grades 3-12 in the fall and spring. It asks students about school climate and their overall wellbeing.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
fox42kptm.com

A look at storms rolling through Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Western Douglas County is in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Here is a look at the damage left behind from the storm in Burwell, NE - about three hours west of Omaha. Nebraska State Patrol (NSP)...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: May 15, 2022

Drought, fires, now storms batter central Nebraska as rural areas are hit by severe weather. We'll head to Burwell to see the aftermath of storms and impact on Nebraska's Big Rodeo. Plus a hog farmer and veterinarian may be poised to be the next governor of Nebraska. We look at...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
klkntv.com

Jim Pillen stumps with prominent supporters on eve of Nebraska primary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen was at Ross Aviation’s hangar at the Lincoln Airport on Monday to speak with supporters on the eve of the primary. He had an entourage of distinguished guests with him, as well. Legendary Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne was...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Authorities ID officer, woman in northeast Nebraska police shooting

NELIGH, Neb. (AP) — Neligh Police Chief Michael Wright is the officer who shot a woman accused of dragging him with her car, according to Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler. Abler also identified the woman shot as Josie Auld, 38, of Norfolk. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon after reports...
NELIGH, NE
KETV.com

Severe thunderstorms possible for eastern Nebraska, western Iowa on Wednesday, Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area could see a record-high temperature as Wednesday brings summer heat and humidity, along with the potential for isolated storms. Storms could move into the area from the south around 2 p.m. as temperatures in Omaha climb into the 90s. The record-high for May 11 is 93 degrees. Any storms to develop are expected to quickly move north and be out of the metro before your evening commute.
OMAHA, NE
CBS Denver

Judge Removes Tina Peters As ‘Designated Election Official’ For Mesa County Elections

DENVER (CBS4)– A Mesa County court judge removed embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as the “Designated Election Official” for that county. That move bars her from overseeing this year’s primary and general elections. Tina Peters (credit: Mesa County) The court granted Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s request to appoint Brandi Bantz as the Designated Election Official. Peters, a Republican, is facing a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy