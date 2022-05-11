Three running for Grand Island mayor

DENVER (CBS4)– A Mesa County court judge removed embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters as the “Designated Election Official” for that county. That move bars her from overseeing this year’s primary and general elections.
Tina Peters (credit: Mesa County)
The court granted Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s request to appoint Brandi Bantz as the Designated Election Official.
Peters, a Republican, is facing a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing...
