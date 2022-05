The Pittsburgh Penguins not only lost game five of their opening round series against the New York Rangers, they also lost star Sidney Crosby after a hit by Jacob Trouba. Around midway through the second period of the game, Crosby had the puck in the offensive zone when Trouba nailed him with a hard hit. It appeared Trouba's arm or elbow caught Crosby in the face. There was no call on the play. Crosby was able to skate off on his own, but left the game and didn't return.

