FuboTV’s Packages and Pricing: A Complete Guide to Every FuboTV Package in 2022

FuboTV prides itself on not only being one of the best live tv streaming services for sports , but also providing its users with an assortment of other entertainment channels and networks. After FuboTV expanded its channel list to include popular networks such as ESPN, Fox, NBC, ABC, and plenty more to draw in an assortment of users, it’s clear this streaming service has its viewers in mind.

FuboTV’s cost is not out of the ordinary for a premium streaming service and for everything they provide, we’ve found that a subscription is at least worth a try. Currently offering a free seven day trial nothing is stopping you from finding out if this is the right service for you. Whether its just you or the whole family, there will be something to watch on FuboTV’s channels , such as CBS, National Geographic, and Comedy Central, plus kid favorites like Nickelodeon and Disney Channel.

Plans Price per Month Number of Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

What are the different plans and pricing that FuboTV offers?

FuboTV packages offer a wide variety of channels for everyone to enjoy, although their main focus is sports networks. Even with the lowest package, you’ll have access to every mainstream network on the air and be able to catch the game live or record it with FuboTV’s DVR services.

FuboTV’s four plans are:

Fubo Pro ($69.99 per month)

Fubo Pro is the package made for those who love catching the game every once in a while but wouldn’t call themselves diehard sports fans. If you’re looking to peruse different networks or have the TV going in the background but also have a few must-watch shows in mind, this package could be a great fit.

Starting at $69.99 per month , the Pro package includes at least 124 channels with access to all major networks, plus 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR recording and unlimited screens to stream on.

Some of the major sports networks included in this package are CBS Sports Network, ESPN2 , Fubo Sports Network, the Golf Channel, and the Olympic Channel. This package doesn’t include channels like ESPNU or the NHL Network.

Fubo Elite ($79.99 per month)

Whether you’ve got a big family that loves to watch it all, or you’re just tired of not having the right sports channel to catch an important game, the Fubo Elite package has the complete package. And with extra Cloud DVR storage and unlimited screens, there’s no more fighting over the remote — everyone is guaranteed to catch their show or watch the game live. At $79.99 per month with access to at least 178 local channels , this package is well worth it.

The additional sports networks included in the Fubo Elite package are the Big Ten Network, ESPNews, ESPNU , MLB Network, NBA TV , NHL Network , Stadium, the Tennis Channel, and Zona Futbol , so subscribers can watch a number of different games on live TV.

Fubo Ultimate ($99.99 per month)

The top of the line in terms of packages. Fubo Ultimate comes at a steep cost of $99.99 per month , but holds a massive channel list of at least 214 channels. With Fubo Ultimate you also get a subscription to Showtime’s streaming service to get an expanded library of on-demand movies and shows. If you can put up the money, this plan is one of the best on the market across all streaming services .

Latino Quarterly

Tailored specifically towards Spanish-speaking audiences, the Fubo Latino package offers over 43 channels that stream over 100 sporting events. This package also comes with 250 hours of Cloud DVR recording and offers standard screen sharing for two screens per household. Rather than a monthly plan, this package is paid quarterly for $99 every three months — coming out to about $33 per month .

Along with most Spanish Networks on-air, some of the FuboTV sports channels included in this package are beIN Sports, ESPN Deportes , and Fox Deportes.

FuboTV

What add-ons and extras does FuboTV offer?

FuboTV offers a variety of add-ons based on your streaming needs, including extra Cloud DVR space, family share so multiple people can join your plan, and unlimited screens to make sure everyone can catch the game, movie, or TV show of their liking.

Here’s a full list of add-ons and prices for each:

Cloud DVR 250 for $9.99 per month: Get an extra 250 hours of space

Cloud DVR 1,000 for $16.99 per month: Get an extra 1,000 hours of space

Family Share for $5.99 per month: Lets three people stream at the same time

Unlimited Screens for $9.99 per month: Watch up to ten devices at once on your home internet connection

You can also select any premium add-ons to get access to channels outside of the Fubo network. These premium add on packages include:

SHOWTIME + STARZ + EPIX channels for $19.99 per month

SHOWTIME for $10.99 per month

STARZ for $8.99 per month

EPIX for $5.99 per month

AMC Premiere for $4.99 per month

Pantaya for $5.99 per month

What sports channels does FuboTV offer?

When it comes to sports channels, FuboTV has them all. And depending on the package you choose, you can have access to them all. Each package includes access to a wide variety of sports channels, and unlike most competitors, you can always add more by upgrading or including one of their many add-on packages.

Whether you decide to upgrade or include one of the add-ons depends on the type of sports you watch and how often you want to be able to have access to the game. FuboTV now offers multiple add-on packages with a variety of interests and focuses so every sports enthusiast can feel supported. If you want to watch more NBA games, catch other sports happening internationally, or listen to sports coverage in another language, FuboTV has a package that will fit your preferences.

As previously mentioned, all baseline packages, as well as Fubo Pro, include:

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox

beIN Sports

Big Ten Network

CBS Sports Network

ESPN

ESPN2

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

Golf Channel

NFL Network

Olympic Channel

In addition to these channels, the Fubo Elite package includes:

Big Ten Network

ESPNews

ESPNU

MLB Network

NBA TV

NHL Network

Stadium

Tennis Channel

Zona Futbol

The Latino Quarterly package includes:

beIN Sports

ESPN Deportes

Fox Deportes

GolTV Spanish

TyC Sports

Zona Futbol

Outside of these packages, FuboTV also offers channel add-ons specifically for sports enthusiasts who want access to more than just mainstream sports. Here are the details:

Sports Plus with NFL RedZone for $10.99 per month: Get access to top NCAA games, more from the NFL RedZone and NFL Networks, as well as more prime channels that frequently stream sports.

Get access to top NCAA games, more from the NFL RedZone and NFL Networks, as well as more prime channels that frequently stream sports. Fubo Extra for $7.99 per month: Includes more sports as well as shows, movies, news, and music channels.

Includes more sports as well as shows, movies, news, and music channels. International Sports Plus for $6.99 per month: Stream international sports, including world-class soccer, tennis, and all the biggest tournaments.

Stream international sports, including world-class soccer, tennis, and all the biggest tournaments. Adventure Plus for $4.99 per month: Enjoy more extreme sports like climbing, racing, and outdoor excursions.

Enjoy more extreme sports like climbing, racing, and outdoor excursions. NBA League Pass for $14.99 per month: Get access to out-of-market games and follow along with your favorite teams that play outside your area’s network.

Get access to out-of-market games and follow along with your favorite teams that play outside your area’s network. Sports Lite for $9.99 per month: This is a great package for adding a few extra channels like NBA TV, NHL, and MLB Networks.

This is a great package for adding a few extra channels like NBA TV, NHL, and MLB Networks. Latino Plus for $8.99 per month: Get 20 more Spanish-language channels including live TV sports, shows, movies, and documentaries.

Get 20 more Spanish-language channels including live TV sports, shows, movies, and documentaries. RAI Italia for $8.99 per month: Stream Italian-language shows, including Coppa Italia matches and more.

Stream Italian-language shows, including Coppa Italia matches and more. TV5MONDE for $9.99 per month: Stream French-language shows plus live TV coverage of European sports like Ligue 1 soccer and Rugby Top 14.

Stream French-language shows plus live TV coverage of European sports like Ligue 1 soccer and Rugby Top 14. Portuguese Plus for $14.99 per month: Stream Portuguese-language sports, including GolTV Spanish.

Does FuboTV offer a free trial?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for all packages. After clicking the free trial link, sign up like a regular customer, choose the package you want to experience, and decide whether or not you want to be billed monthly or quarterly after your free trial. Your credit card will automatically be charged once the trial is over, so if you’re not looking to stick around, you’ll want to cancel your subscription by the seventh day.

FuboTV subscribers can cancel subscriptions through the website. First, sign in to your account and select your account like you are about to start watching. In the right-hand corner, select your profile emblem, and when the drop-down menu appears select, “My Account.” On the next screen select “Subscription and Billing.” From there, select “Cancel Subscription” and then “Complete Cancelation” if you wish to end it completely, or you can choose to pause your subscription for a period of time.

Is FuboTV worth it?

FuboTV subscriptions are catered specifically to all levels of sports fans . Even if you only watch the occasional game or only follow a sport when it’s in season, this live TV streaming service has a wide selection of local channels so you never get bored or feel like you have to switch providers.

The Fubo Pro plan offers a great baseline for any household preferences and is a fairly cost-efficient option. Sports enthusiasts can avoid the stress of worrying about whether or not they’ll have access to the game by getting FuboTV.

Unlike many streaming services out there, FuboTV channels cater to sports fans. While it pairs well with on-demand services like Netflix or Disney Plus, no other cable-cutting service will offer as many sports channels without additional bundles like this one.

With FuboTV, you have access to every sport happening all over the country and all over the world. Catch the Wimbledon tournament live or stream every NBA game happening during the playoffs with FuboTV’s add-on packages. From the golf channel to the world fishing network, there’s no better streaming service out there for catching the action live than FuboTV.

FAQs

How much does FuboTV cost per month?

The FuboTV cost varies with each of its three packages. The Pro package (1,000 hours of cloud DVR and 124+ live TV channels) costs $69.99 per month, the Fubo Elite (1,000 hours of cloud DVR and 178+ live TV channels) costs $79.99 per month, and the Ultimate package (1,000 hours of cloud DVR and 214+ live TV channels) costs $99 per month. These prices don’t include FuboTV channel add-ons such as SHOWTIME + STARZ + EPIX for $19.99 per month.

What are the different packages for FuboTV?

FuboTV offers three different packages: The Pro, Elite, and Ultimate packages. There is also a Latino package for all Spanish speaking viewers. All Fubo plans include a seven-day free trial before the billing cycle starts.

What is the basic package for FuboTV?

FuboTV’s basic package is the Fubo Pro, which includes access to 124+ channels plus 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR recording. This FuboTV package costs $69.99 per month.

What channels are missing from FuboTV?

FuboTV doesn’t include TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Espaňol, and CNN International in the lineup.

