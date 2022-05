CHVRCHES have announced details of some new North American tour dates, which you can check out in full below. The band will begin the next part of their tour on July 24 at Austin’s Float Fest before heading to New Orleans, Birmingham, Alabama, Atlanta, and Asheville, North Carolina. From there, the group will perform in Virginia, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle before wrapping up in Boise, Idaho, in October.

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO