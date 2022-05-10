Michael Bublé: Higher Tour 2022

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Sharon Osbourne has shared an update on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health following a string of issues over the last few years. The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.
Over 200 artists, including The Who, Aerosmith, ZZ Top and KISS, are taking part in Live Nation’s 2022 Concert Week promotion, which will offer $25 tickets to shows across North American throughout the summer. Among the many, many other participating tours are Alice Cooper, Alice in Chains & Bush,...
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
Paulina Gretzky walked down the aisle in Vera Wang!. The bride shimmered during her wedding with pro golfer Dustin Johnson on Saturday at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm. Gretzky showed off the stunning look on Instagram Monday in a photo of the newlyweds kissing. "4/23/22♥," she simply captioned the post. For...
Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5. Introducing the new class of rock ‘n’ roll royalty. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland announced its list of 14 new...
Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest has released the full lineup for the 2022 festival. Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle has been added to the lineup on June 30 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, along with over 40 additional headliners adding even more diversity to the already stacked roster of artists.
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins weighed in on Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal performances during Bon Jovi’s recent U.S. tour in support of the band’s album 2020. Hawkins reacted to Jon Bon Jovi’s vocals on a recent episode of his YouTube series Justin Hawkins Rides Again after watching several fan-posted videos of performances from the Bon Jovi tour.
The hottest tour of the summer is here, and we're giving you a chance to Rock Out with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, powered by Better Noise Music. Kickstart your heart (and your radio), because you could win tickets to see legendary rockers Motley Crue and Def Leppard in concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Ready for the hysteria? Everything you need to know about this killer contest is below.
Back in December of 2015, a phenomenal group of artists came together to honor John Lennon for what would’ve been his 75th birthday. The tribute concert featured performances from Eric Church, John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, Juanes, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Tom Morello, Willie Nelson, The Roots, Spoon, and Steven Tyler.
Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time. Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.
With Cheap Trick inching towards their half-century, band guitarist and songwriter Rick Nielsen toasts the past, present and future in his own inimitable style. This interview was conducted to mark the 300th issue of Classic Rock magazine, which launched in 1998. The magazine is available to purchase online, and also features interviews with Ozzy Osbourne, Gene Simmons, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Geddy Lee, Slash and many more.
The long awaited Eric Clapton documentary Nothing But the Blues is finally getting a release on DVD an Blu-ray. Produced in high-quality 4K format with remixed audio, the film, written and produced by Scooter Weintraub, originally aired in 1995 on PBS and features an in-depth interview with Clapton by executive producer Martin Scorsese.
The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins has shared his thoughts on Jon Bon Jovi’s recent vocal performances, saying that “people around him need to tell him to stop” singing. Hawkins made the statement during an appearance on his YouTube series “Justin Hawkins Rides Again”, after watching some fan-filmed videos of Bon Jovi’s 2022 tour.
Wednesday (May 11) was a big day for the members of Smashing Pumpkins, who not only announced a major tour with Jane's Addiction, Poppy and Meg Meyers but also became the rare rock band to have their handprints captured for posterity for the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The legendary...
Comments / 0