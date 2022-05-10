Michael Bublé: Higher Tour 2022

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time. Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.

