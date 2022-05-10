ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What should we do about our neighbor's overhanging trees?

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBcpP_0fZgIvTe00

This might be the place to ask. If your neighbor’s Sissou tree hangs 15 feet over your property, (making a huge mess) do you ask them to trim it, or do you have it done at your expense? — Esther Slater Browning

-

Ask ‘em

My neighbors mesquite tree hangs over the wall and drops all kinds of stuff in my pool. I pay about $300 a year to trim it back over the line. But for me, I would pay more than that in pool chemicals and labor if I didn’t. Do they have someone who does their yard? If so, can you ask to have them clean up the stuff from their yard and yours? Stephanie Lee Ehrbright

-

Done

My neighbor’s beautiful royal poinciana was growing right up to our roof, about to go under some roof tiles. I pointed it out one day and they offered to take the tree out. I said, no, please! But if you don’t mind trimming it back so it doesn’t hit the roof, that would be great! About a week later it was done. Monique Bogle Fullmer

-

Enjoy

If it was necessary for me to have it trimmed, I would let them know that I was going to carefully trim back only the part in my yard. Otherwise, I would just clean up and enjoy the shade. Linda Gilbert

-

Nightmare

The leaf litter is the least of your problems. I would personally talk to them about removing the entire tree. The root system is very invasive and will eventually pop up your concrete driveway.

It will also mess up pipes and possibly their foundation. Sissoo trees are a nightmare and they were planted everywhere because they are fast growing and (mostly) evergreen. Diane Winther Barnes

-

Cut

I would try asking very nicely first if they could trim it. If that doesn’t go anywhere you can have it cut at your property line.

We had to do that with our neighbor’s tree. Their tree was starting to grow on our roof and we had it cut at the property line (after asking nicely to have it cut) before it caused any damage to our roof tiles. Terri Clarno

-

Not special

Trimming your side won’t stop the wind from blowing leaves. Is it really worth the hassle and tension to bring it up? Personally, I’d rather have a beautiful tree in my neighbors yard than a half hacked to bits lopsided “neighbors half of the property” landscaper’s special. Sarah Contreras

-

Messed

What a gorgeous tree. I’d say thank you for the shade. Also, leaves flying into your property is just what happens to trees. The “huge mess” will continue even if you just cut the part on your side of the property line. Laura Ilardo

GARDENING
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
354
Followers
924
Post
36K+
Views
A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

