ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

O'Connor: Arizona needs better legislators than these

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5KiX_0fZgIuav00

Do we live in a two-party democracy or a one-party regime?

Follow the story of the new flat tax, where a packed and compliant Arizona State Supreme Court has silenced the voice of the people.

The flat tax will replace the tiered, multiple-rate tax system that charges higher tax rates on income over certain thresholds. The wealthy are asked to pay more because they have more. With a flat tax, everyone pays the same percentage of all income, so the wealthy save tens of thousands of dollars each year, and lower income Arizonans save less than $100.

The new law reduces the general fund by $2 billion. This fund, previously projected at $12.9 billion, is called the backbone of our state government. It supports more than 60 state agencies, with 90% going to education, health services, corrections, economic security, child safety, and public safety. All these budgets will now be reduced.

The flat tax, an exclusively Republican idea, passed through committees, the Senate, and the House without a single vote from Democrats. The governor signed it into law.

Arizonans of all political parties had 90 days to collect signatures that would temporarily stop the new law and put it on the 2022 ballot for voters to decide. Sufficient signatures were collected, and Proposition 307 was slated for the November ballot.

The people had spoken — but Ducey’s court has decided we do not have that right. The flat tax will be rammed down our throats. Social services will have to be cut, especially public education, which is already reeling from other neglect by the one-party state government.

Arizonans cannot afford to lose more social quality of life. We can vote to deliver Arizona from one-party authoritarian rule and stop the slide from democracy to autocracy.

We need a new state Legislature.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Democrats#Arizonans#Republican#House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
354
Followers
924
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy