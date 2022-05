A Tory committee chairman has lashed out at a suggestion new legislation could allow residents the chance to vote on whether or not their neighbours are granted planning permission.Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said giving the public a greater say in the planning process will build support for new housing developments amid warnings the shortage of homes could hit support for the Tories.The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday is expected to enable local communities in England to stage referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street.But...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO