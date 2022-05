The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will face off Saturday afternoon in a Game 7 clash. The home team has won each of the previous six games in this series which technically gives Carolina the leg-up in this matchup. Technically is the operative word here, though, as everything gets thrown out the window in a one-game series that will see one team advance to the second round and one team go home for the offseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO