Greenville, SC

On the Move: Chris Rogers

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Rogers was promoted to vice president and general manager for the Carolinas...

upstatebusinessjournal.com

upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Cara Brown

Cara Brown was promoted to senior account supervisor with Crawford, a full-service strategic marketing agency based in Greenville. She manages multiple accounts and is responsible for building strong client relationships as well as developing strategies and solutions to meet client needs. Brown is a graduate of the University of North...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Charleston-based Blaze Capital Partners purchases 630 Fairview in Simpsonville

Blaze Capital Partners (Blaze), a rental housing investment and development firm based in Charleston, bought 630 Fairview in Simpsonville for an undisclosed sum, the business announced May 12. The 120-unit, two-level townhome community at 630 Fairview Road offers two- and three-bedroom residences featuring:. Private entry. Open kitchens. Walk-in closets. Outdoor...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

WOW! invests $30M in expanded Upstate fiber backbone

WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a broadband services provider based in Colorado, will invest more than $30 million to bring its fiber network to more than 28,000 homes in southern Greenville County, the company announced May 9. This investment, which includes offering service to homes in Five Forks, Fountain Inn,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: City View site remains a hot bed of ambition

At the end of April, RingoFire, a marketing and advertising firm, held its second annual Hardware Huddle event where 30 major home-improvement brands and two major retailers set up outside booths on the campus as well as within the walls of their century-old building. The company’s founder and CEO, Brian Sterns, started the marketing and advertising firm in 2016 and within the first five years was recognized by Adweek as the world’s sixth fastest-growing agency. Two prestigious Davey Awards soon followed and with its recent naming as the agency of record for the National Hardware Show and the addition of their CampFire agency, the company is poised for ongoing growth and success.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple factors behind rise in egg prices

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you go to the grocery store, it’s hard to miss that egg prices are up. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows egg prices are the highest since 2015. Experts say it’s almost a perfect storm of circumstances right now that...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Driversified Marketing

Driversified Marketing specializes in wrapping vehicles in professional advertisements for South Carolina-based small businesses. The marketing company also commissions and manages local drivers and commuters who drive the cars featuring brand representation. Location: 101 N. Main St., #302, Greenville. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays. For more information: Email info@driversifiedmarketing.com, call...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Terence Brooks

Terence Brooks was named to Greenville County Historical Society‘s board of directors. He also serves as chief of Greenville Technical College’s Police Department.
WLTX.com

South Carolina Superintendent of Education candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A large number of candidates will be vying to become the next South Carolina Superintendent of Education. And the first hurdle will for them will be the June 14 primary. The current officeholder, Molly Spearman, announced last fall she would not seek another term in office...
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabusiness.com

On the Menu: Hartness expands Village Kitchen farm

Hartness, a 449-acre urban village located on Greenville’s Eastside, will launch the second phase of The Hartness Farm, which supplies sustainable produce for the Mill Village Farms’ FoodShare program and the community’s Village Kitchen. The second phase of the farm will expand the land under cultivation, introduce...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Troubled past, hopeful future

At the start of the 20th century, Greenville was a city of rapid change. Massive new textile mills ushered in more than 8,000 workers and their families. Street-rail construction began connecting different parts of the city, as now-historic neighborhoods began to form: Hampton-Pinckney, Alta Vista, Earle Street. Grocery stores popped up. Church steeples spiraled skyward. Horses clopped down new roads while children milled into the local schoolhouses.
GREENVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
lander.edu

Lander Nursing Recognizes 2022 Graduates

Lander University’s William Preston Turner School of Nursing held its annual academic awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 3. Two members of the graduating class received hoods, signifying their completion of work required for the master of science clinical nurse leader degree. Four RN to BSN program graduates were recognized, and 55 prelicensure graduates received pins for earning their bachelor of science degrees.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 14

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Your road submissions let us know we needed to dig into problems with Highway 14, in Greenville County. This highway leads right to I-85 near GSP International Airport. Drivers told us the road conditions were poor between Johns Road and Gibb Shoals Road. Tina Noe...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Expert explains recent SC earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported out of the Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. This makes seven in less than two days. The U.S. Geological Survey said both quakes hit near I-20 in Kershaw County just outside Elgin. One was a magnitude 2.9 and the other was a 2.3.
COLUMBIA, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

‘Transcending trendiness’ — food halls aren’t going anywhere

Food halls have found a home in the Upstate, which along with a growing population, has a growing number of small businesses looking for affordable places to set up shop. Trends develop to fill needs, and the trend in food halls — where several eateries co-locate under one roof and often share seating — are no different. For restaurant owners, food halls offer a place to locate their business where they can exist synergistically, and where overheard costs are lower than a traditional brick-and-mortar site.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Construction in Simpsonville causing problems on the road

A dog named Ivan is up for adoption at the Spartanburg Humane Society. Weather Forecast from First Alert Meteorologist Kendra Kent. The city of Chesnee surprised a former teacher who is celebrating a big milestone birthday!. Domino Masters Live Interview. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Live Interview with Domino Masters...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Speed records set in Arkansas by Mill Spring biker

Thomas Cronan of Mill Spring started chasing his dream to race motorcycles in 2003 at the age of sixteen, with the same goal all pro racers have to set records and win trophies. This was a dream he was finally able to get back to living the weekend of April 22-24 at the Spring Fling 2022 ECTA land speed races held at the Arkansas Mile in Blytheville, Arkansas, where he ended up setting three new land speed records in his class.
MILL SPRING, NC

