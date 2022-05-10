On the Move: Chris Rogers

At the end of April, RingoFire, a marketing and advertising firm, held its second annual Hardware Huddle event where 30 major home-improvement brands and two major retailers set up outside booths on the campus as well as within the walls of their century-old building. The company’s founder and CEO, Brian Sterns, started the marketing and advertising firm in 2016 and within the first five years was recognized by Adweek as the world’s sixth fastest-growing agency. Two prestigious Davey Awards soon followed and with its recent naming as the agency of record for the National Hardware Show and the addition of their CampFire agency, the company is poised for ongoing growth and success.

