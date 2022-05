Loveland, Ohio – “What may look good on a zoning map for rezoning and what a developer is wanting to develop, may not always be in the best interest of the City of Loveland and the Loveland homeowners and taxpayers,” is what resident Dave Stanton told the Planning and Zoning Commission on May 4 during their meeting to make a decision on whether to approve 209 Drees homes on the 111-acre Graville site that had recently been annexed into the city.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO