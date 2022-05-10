ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flooding risk low despite recent moisture | May 10

sdpb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into...

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Sdpb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWL-AMFM

Scattered storms are expected this afternoon

Strong storms with gusty winds are expected for Thursday afternoon. “Quiet and mild to start off the morning! Sunshine will stick around through the first half of the day before a upper level disturbance near the area increases our
ENVIRONMENT
FOX26

Floods, tornadoes reported as intense storms strike Midwest

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense line of storms is hitting the Midwest Wednesday night as an active weather pattern continues throughout the region this week. Hundreds of lightning strikes are being recorded every minute and wind speeds over 60 miles per hour have been reported. A tornado watch is...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Hot, dry, windy conditions forecast across Southern California this weekend

After a few days of cooler weather, conditions are about to get hotter, drier, and windier.Temperatures are taking a turn Thursday, with highs jump as much as 12 degrees into the 70s and 80s, and up another 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal on Friday. The hotter weather will unfortunately be accompanied by winds picking up – gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph could whip things up throughout the day, but the strongest gusts are expected later Thursday into the overnight hours for the foothills and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Meteorologist Amber...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches extended to 11 p.m.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. Thursday: The below severe thunderstorm watches have been extended to 11 p.m. Severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for counties in our area. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m. for the following counties in our area.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy