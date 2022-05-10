Flooding risk low despite recent moisture | May 10

After a few days of cooler weather, conditions are about to get hotter, drier, and windier.Temperatures are taking a turn Thursday, with highs jump as much as 12 degrees into the 70s and 80s, and up another 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal on Friday. The hotter weather will unfortunately be accompanied by winds picking up – gusts of up to 20 to 25 mph could whip things up throughout the day, but the strongest gusts are expected later Thursday into the overnight hours for the foothills and mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to Meteorologist Amber...

