The second phase of Pierre’s outdoor pool project is about to begin. But before that can start, dirt needs to be removed from the construction site. Last fall, about 15,000 yards of soil were excavated from the construction site and replaced with suitable fill material. Additional soil was brought in to help compact that fill material. Now that the permanent site soil has stabilized, the extra material needs to be moved off site to make way for construction of the pool.

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO