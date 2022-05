TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah man and woman have been arrested for allegedly disciplining their children by placing their heads in boxes and tying them up for hours. Tooele City Police has identified the suspects as Lori Carling, 37, and her husband Chris Anderson, 36. Both Carling and Anderson have been arrested on two felony charges of aggravated child abuse.

TOOELE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO