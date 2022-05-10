ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Ex-hospital worker accused of strangling 14-year-old boy unconscious turns himself in

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Isaiah Troche's attorney did all the talking Tuesday, as the 25-year-old turned himself in to Kingston police. Troche is being accused of strangling a 14-year-old boy unconscious back in December. It allegedly happened at First Hospital in Kingston, where Troche was working and the boy was a...

