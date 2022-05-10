Ex-hospital worker accused of strangling 14-year-old boy unconscious turns himself in

Franklin County, PA — The Chief of the Waynesboro Police Department says charges have been filed against a former officer after an investigation into misconduct allegations. In January of 2022 I was made aware of a possible act of misconduct committed by an officer of the Waynesboro Police Department. An internal administrative investigation was initiated to determine if there was merit to the allegation. It was determined that evidence existed to sustain the allegations. Further inquiry indicated that the officer had potentially engaged in criminal activity. The criminal investigation was referred to the Office of the Franklin County District Attorney to assure that there would be no conflict of interest and that there would be a transparent, impartial assessment of the evidence. At the conclusion of the internal administrative investigation, the officer resigned from the department. On May 12, 2022, the Office of the District Attorney announced that criminal charges were filed against Kellee S. Rogers as a result of their investigation of these allegations. It has been, and will remain, a priority to demand that all members of this agency demonstrate only the highest legal, ethical and moral values both on and off duty. Officer behavior that violates these standards tarnishes the reputation of our profession and our department and will not be tolerated. To that end, this agency will continue to aggressively investigate all allegations of police misconduct to assure that only those who value our expectations of integrity and veracity serve in our community.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO