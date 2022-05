Help has come in the eleventh hour for Grays Harbor EMS & Trauma Care Council (GHEMS). The nonprofit, which provides emergency medical service training to county first responders, was set to close its office on Sumner Avenue on May 1, with a full closure in June. Thanks to some last-minute funding, GHEMS has pledged to keep its offices open and to continue coordinating the certification of all paramedics, EMTs, Emergency Medical Responders, and Advanced First Aid Personnel in the county.

