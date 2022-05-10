ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Employee At NW OKC Business Beaten With Hammer, Police Search For Suspect

By Jennifer Pierce
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmphS_0fZf4YcN00

An employee at an Oklahoma City business attempted to stop an alleged thief on Tuesday only to be violently beaten in the head with a hammer. Oklahoma City police are investigating the attack and said the suspect was on the loose.

Another employee of MD Building Materials likely saved the victim’s life when they walked in on the attack around 4:30 a.m. She told police the suspect was sitting on the victim and saw only the back of the suspect. She yelled police were on the way and the man ran away.

The suspect was long gone when officers arrived at the business near northwest 122nd and Santa Fe early Tuesday morning. According to the report, officers found a pool of blood in the break room and a blood trail that led to the warehouse. That was where they found the 48-year-old victim on the floor and a bloody hammer next to him.

“He was struck in the head and bleeding profusely,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So definitely a serious injury but at last note he was stable.”

Before the victim was taken to the hospital, he told police he confronted the suspect who was attempting to break into a vending machine in the break room.

“At which point the suspect demanded money from the victim and that was where he struck him in the head with a hammer,” said Quirk.

The suspect took off when another employee walked in on the violent attack. During a search of the building officers found how the suspect might have snuck into the building.

“Officers located a door that had seemingly been propped open to the business,” said Quirk.

And even though there are cameras inside and outside the business, police said none of them captured the attack or the suspect.

“There was one in the area that could have caught the event, but they are not currently working,” said Quirk. “Officers searched the area and were not able to locate anybody that matched descriptions.”

Police have not identified the suspect. The report was not clear if the suspect was an employee or someone who lived in a nearby homeless camp.

Comments / 5

Tom Dwyer
1d ago

It's sad this happened. why try and stop someone stealing. your going to get hurt or killed for 10.00 Dollar an hour job not me. I'm not risking my life

Reply
2
faith no more......
2d ago

sue the place for non working cameras that could have pictured the guy

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police arrest a man for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her new boyfriend in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers responded to a domestic violence report at the Autumn Ridge Apartments on 17th and South Memorial around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. The caller told 911 that his girlfriend’s former boyfriend, David Turner, was holding her against her will in her apartment. The caller also said Turner may have hurt her inside the apartment.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Violent Crime#Md Building Materials#Northwest 122nd#Santa Fe#Sgt
KOCO

Suspects in custody after string of armed robberies in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police took several suspects into custody after three robberies Wednesday morning in the Oklahoma City metro. Authorities told KOCO 5 that two robberies occurred in Oklahoma City – one in the 2200 block of South Meridian Avenue and the 6600 block of South May Avenue – and one happened in Moore. All three robberies had the same vehicle description, police said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

5 People Arrested In Connection To Multiple Armed Robberies

Five people are in custody in connection to a string of armed robberies. It all started early Wednesday morning, around 5:30. That's when police were called to a hotel in 2200 block of S. Meridan. A man says he heard a knock on the door and when he opened it several people robbed him at gunpoint. They then ran to the parking lot and tried to steal his car. But instead left in their white town car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy