Within his first three seasons, Ja Morant has already established himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars. Morant took the next step to superstardom this season, as he became an All-Star for the first time in his career, was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, and helped lead the Memphis Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, despite tough competition from teams like Golden State and Dallas.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO