Auburn, AL

Tigers climb three spots on 'Moving Day' at NCAA Regional

auburntigers.com
 2 days ago

STILLWATER, Okla. – Auburn bounced back Tuesday at the NCAA Stillwater Regional with a score of 292 (+4), tied for the second-best score among all 12 teams in round two, and moved up three spots into sixth place heading into the third and final round. "Day 2 is...

auburntigers.com

auburntigers.com

Ticket punched: Tigers rally to qualify for NCAA Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Never count out this Auburn women's golf team. When the third round of the NCAA Stillwater Regional started Wednesday, Auburn was 11 shots back of fourth place with the top four teams qualifying for the NCAA Championships. This team didn't flinch. The Tigers shot 12-under on the day and were 11-under on the back nine alone to move up into a tie for third place, punching their ticket to NCAAs.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Softball Rankings: Week 13

AUBURN, Ala. – With postseason softball on the horizon, Auburn (39-15) remained ranked across all four major polls for the 12th consecutive week of the season. Auburn fell one spot to No. 17 in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll. The Tigers suffered their largest drop in the polls, after stumbling four spots to No. 20 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

SEC Champions: Malone, Carter claim gold

OXFORD, Miss.—Auburn struck gold, not once, but twice during the first day of the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday as senior Madi Malone and Ashley Carter each brought home individual titles. Malone kicked off the meet with a win in the women's hammer throw and Carter claimed gold eight hours later in the women's javelin throw.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Alumni Spotlight: Starr Dorsey

In 1997, Auburn softball competed in its inaugural season. Throughout the 2022 campaign, we are celebrating the many faces, moments and victories that have shaped our program over the last 25 years. As part of our 25 Years of Auburn Softball celebration, we're checking in with alumni from every era...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Auburn's Schofill, Foster earn Second Team All-SEC honors

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn golfers Megan Schofill and Anna Foster were voted Second Team All-SEC by the league's coaches, the conference announced Thursday. The duo has paced the Tigers all season. Following this week's NCAA Regional, both players have a 72.1 stroke average and both have shot 12 rounds under par on the season, tied for fourth-most all-time in Auburn history. They have played in a total of 19 tournaments and combined for four top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 20.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Damitria Buchanan promoted to associate head coach

AUBURN, Ala. – Damitria Buchanan, who enters her second season on the Auburn women's basketball staff, has been promoted to associate head coach, it was announced by Head Coach Johnnie Harris today. Buchanan serves as the Tigers' recruiting coordinator and helped land a consensus top-25 class in her first...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Alumni Spotlight: Kasey Angulo

In 1997, Auburn softball competed in its inaugural season. Throughout the 2022 campaign, we are celebrating the many faces, moments and victories that have shaped our program over the last 25 years. As part of our 25 Years of Auburn Softball celebration, we're checking in with alumni from every era...
AUBURN, AL
sportsspectrum.com

Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts leverages growing platform for God's glory

Heading into postseason play, hopes are high in Tuscaloosa for the No. 5-ranked Alabama softball team (41-10, 16-8 SEC) and star senior pitcher Montana Fouts. Fouts, last year’s NFCA Pitcher of the Year and a first-team All-American, delivered her 17th complete game of this season Sunday in Alabama’s last regular-season game, a 3-1 series-clinching win against No. 23 Missouri.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WRBL News 3

State Championship Coach Allen heads to Brookstone

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Spencer High School Boys Basketball team finally reached their ultimate goal this past season. The Greenwave won the Class 4A State Championship over Westover with a 62-42 win. On Thursday there was a massive change in the program since head coach Quantavious Allen is leaving campus.Coach Allen will take his […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Spencer holds signing day for four student-athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to these four Greenwave on signing to play college athletics!. Makiyah Jones - University of Health Sciences (Soccer) Alicia Coleman - Allen University (Soccer) Victoria Rosser - Southern Union State Community College (Basketball) Zakir Russ - LaGrange College (Football).
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Central’s Jayla McKissic signs to play college basketball

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - After a great career at Central High School, Jayla McKissic has signed to play basketball at Southeast Missouri Prep School. McKissic was named the Red Devils top offensive player during the 2021-22 season. Congratulations, Jayla!
accesswdun.com

Overton owns East Alabama with Spring Nationals win

PHENIX CITY, Ala. - Brandon Overton drove to his third win of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series season on Saturday night at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama. The Evans, Georgia racer picked up a $10,053 payday for the win in the Jimmy Thomas Memorial at...
PHENIX CITY, AL
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited as the best American comfort food spot in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s Top 20 Fastest-Growing Cities

With what seems like more and more traffic on some of our already packed roadways, it seems like Tuscaloosa is growing. I wonder if my hunch is correct. Well, maybe not. I might just be over the crazy McFarland and Skyland drivers. According to Stacker, the “population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included B&W Philly Steak and Seafood as the top choice for Alabama. "While you probably don't think of 'Bama as cheesesteak...
ALABAMA STATE

