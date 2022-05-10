Sheriff’s Office Responds to Train Versus Car Collision in Rainier

The Pacific County Sheriffs Office says they are looking for a teen that indicated that the teen wanted to self harm, so far, no leads according to their social media post at this time. Mishea F. Barquett (age 15) went missing from a residence in the 3700 block of J place in Seaview. Barquett is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 175lbs. Has hazel colored eyes and brown hair which is shaved short. Both Barquett’s nostrils as well as his lip are pierced. Barquett is a biological female, Barquett identified as a male and went by the name of “Blu”.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO