Rainier, WA

Sheriff’s Office Responds to Train Versus Car Collision in Rainier

By Nisqually Valley News staff
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a train...

www.chronline.com

ghscanner.com

Pacific County Sheriff's Office Searching for Missing Teen

The Pacific County Sheriffs Office says they are looking for a teen that indicated that the teen wanted to self harm, so far, no leads according to their social media post at this time. Mishea F. Barquett (age 15) went missing from a residence in the 3700 block of J place in Seaview. Barquett is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 175lbs. Has hazel colored eyes and brown hair which is shaved short. Both Barquett’s nostrils as well as his lip are pierced. Barquett is a biological female, Barquett identified as a male and went by the name of “Blu”.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Man fatally shot by King County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) has identified the man who was shot and killed by King County Sheriff’s deputies in Federal Way on May 4. Cicero Michael Sanchez, 31, died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death is ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man allegedly steals car, crashes, walks away

An Olympia man has been charged after allegedly stealing a car, crashing it, fleeing the scene of the collision and later giving police a fake name. Christopher Daniel Berry, 32, was arrested on May 1 after a reported hit and run at the intersection of State Avenue and Puget Street.
OLYMPIA, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, 2 injured following a traffic collision near Kent (Kent, WA)

On Thursday morning, one person died while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Kent. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash. According to the officials, two people sustained injuries and one person was killed as a result of the accident.
KENT, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fatal rollover on I-90 near Easton claims woman’s life, injures child in backseat

EASTON, Wash. — A 33-year-old woman from Western Washington passed away at the scene of a violent rollover crash on I-90 near Kachess Lake Road on Wednesday night. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver was heading east on I-90 through Easton with a seven-year-old child around 6:39 p.m. on May 11, 2022. WSP Trooper John Bryant took to social media, confirming that the driver left the roadway and struck a cement barrier to the right of the roadway.
EASTON, WA
ifiberone.com

33-year-old woman dies in Kittitas County crash with her 7-year-old son riding in the back seat

EASTON - Washington state troopers say a 33-year-old Spanaway woman is dead after wrecking her vehicle on I-90 in Kittitas County Wednesday evening. State Patrol officials say at about 6:39 p.m., the woman was going west on I-90 just north of Easton when she left the road to the right, hit a cement barrier, went back into the lanes of travel and rolled across all lanes of travel ejecting the driver.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, 2 injured in crash on East Valley Highway near Kent

KENT, Wash. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday morning on East Valley Highway. Crews with Puget Sound Fire responded to a report of a two-car collision in the 27100 block of East Valley Highway before 4 a.m. near Kent. Fire officials told...
KENT, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP: Toddler airlifted to Sacred Heart, two adults injured after fiery crash on WA-281 in Grant County

QUINCY, Wash. — State Troopers responded to a dangerous crash on WA-281 that left three people injured and two cars totaled in rural Grant County. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to the intersection of State Route 281 and Road 5 NW (White Trail Rd) in Grant County around 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash near Granite Falls (Granite Falls, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, one person died following a two-vehicle accident near Granite Falls. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 1:30 p.m. on SR 92 near Jordan Rd in which a dump truck and a motorcycle were involved. The preliminary investigation indicated that the dump truck was traveling eastbound on SR 92 when it approached a roundabout.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
Nationwide Report

Man dead, pregnant woman hurt following a motorcycle crash in Pasco (Pasco, WA)

On Tuesday afternoon, a 21-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Pasco. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place a little after 4:30 PM in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. The preliminary reports showed that the motorcycle rider was traveling in the area of the intersection when it crashed into the side of a red car.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Officers involved, man killed in Wenatchee police shooting identified

WENATCHEE — Investigators on Thursday released the names of a man killed and officers involved in Saturday’s police shooting in Wenatchee. The man killed in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old East Wenatchee resident Alexander J. White, according to the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. Investigators...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXRO.com

APD Officer Brandi Slater honored for saving lives

An Aberdeen Police Officer received a life-saving award. At the Aberdeen City Council meeting on Wednesday, Police Chief Steve Shumate recognized Officer Brandi Slater for her actions in response to a recent call. According to Shumate, Officer Slater went above and beyond her duties when she responded to a structure...
ABERDEEN, WA
KEPR

Motorcycle driver dies from injuries in crash

PASCO -- Police confirm to Action News that a 21-year-old motorcycle rider from Pasco has died from his injuries after colliding with a car on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred just after 4:30 PM on Tuesday afternoon in the area of 4th Avenue and West A Street. Police say the...
PASCO, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Spitting in Woman’s Face; Fraud; Morton and Mossyrock Reports

Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported at the top of the Interstate 5 northbound off ramp at exit 81 just before 3:15 p.m. on May 9 after a truck towing another truck failed to stop at the red light and collided with another vehicle. The suspects in the trucks fled the scene and were not located. No injuries were reported.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

WSP Investigating Hit-and-Run That Injured Three People Near Rainier on Sunday

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people and partially blocked state Route 507 near Rainier for three hours on Sunday. The suspect vehicle reportedly rear-ended a black 2014 Ford Focus driven by an 18-year-old Tenino woman at the Southeast Turner Road intersection just before 2:50 p.m. on May 8. The Ford Focus had been slowing for traffic in the southbound lanes when it was struck, according to WSP.
RAINIER, WA

