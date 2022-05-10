ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

15 Laughable Reasons Not To Buckle Up In Colorado

By Zane Mathews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wearing a seatbelt is the law of the land in Colorado, but there are plenty of reasons why people don't buckle up. Of course, there are some good reasons why you should wear your seatbelt on Colorado roads. One reason is that buckling up can save you money. Recently, 60 Colorado...

Can You Still Find Gold in the Ghost Town of Independence, Colorado?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's a shame that the entire length of Colorado's State Highway 82 can't stay open all year. It's an incredible 85-mile stretch of highway from Aspen, Colorado to the Twin Lakes that either starts or ends with the mighty Independence Pass.
COLORADO STATE
Grand Junction Reports Highest Winds in 3 Decades

Grand Junction is competing for the title of Windy City because the city just shattered its own record when it comes to average winds. According to a new report from the US National Weather Service for Grand Junction, Colorado we've seen higher winds in the past month than we have in 35 years!
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Why are Cluster Mailboxes So Common in Colorado?

Although they aren't always attached to the house, mailboxes can still add a lot of character to a property. Some postal boxes are even personalized to match the home they stand in front of or are designed with a customized theme, like a beach or farm. When made to be quirky or colorful, these small structures serve as a fun decorative yard element.
COLORADO STATE
What’s So Special About Colorado’s Palisade Peaches?

Colorado's Palisade peaches are insanely popular and the simple reason for that is because they are so sweet, juicy, and delicious. Grocery stores across Colorado stock up on the famous Palisade peaches every summer, while western Colorado residents are constantly stopping at roadside stands, and folks who don't live in Colorado, have this delicious fruit shipped right to their front door. Palisade peaches must be good - and western Colorado is might proud of this homegrown delicacy.
PALISADE, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Most Challenging Off Road Trails in Grand Junction

Ove OHV trails and off-road adventures? Then Grand Junction, Colorado has something for you. The area features several trails that are great for dirt bikes, OHVs, Jeeps, and other off-road capable vehicles. Do you have a favorite off-road trail that you would recommend to others? We're about to introduce some...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
#Buckling#Seatbelts#Buckle Up#Cdot
This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
The secret tunnels under the Colorado State Capitol

A sign on the door reads, "NO ADMITTANCE AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY."The intrigue: It's the entrance to the underground tunnels beneath the Colorado State Capitol.The tunnels were originally used to transport coal to keep the domed building heated, state patrol trooper Allen Minturn told Axios Denver during a brief tour.Their main use now is for infrastructure like electric wiring and pipes, and the enclosed passageways connect to several nearby buildings.Heavy vault doors, once used by the state treasurer to store precious things, now protect several, stacked boxes of paperwork in one of the underground rooms.What they're saying: "People do get lost down here, once in a while," Minturn said. He's heard the lore of hidden treasure: As the story goes, a worker there was paid in silver coins, which he then stashed somewhere underground. Another legend suggests the tunnels were where the heads of the Espinosa brothers, serial killers in the mid-19th Century, were kept until being discovered by interns.Yes, but: Staff doesn't offer tours, and photography isn't allowed for security reasons. But you can walk the steps into the dome with a traditional, above ground tour.
COLORADO STATE
Traffic
Politics
Bridal Veil Falls: The Amazing Hike to Colorado’s Tallest Free-Falling Waterfall

Colorado's largest waterfall is named Bridal Veil Falls and is located near Telluride, Colorado. It's an amazing place that should be on your Colorado bucket list. This is the tallest free-falling waterfall in the state with a captivating 365-foot-drop that is a fascinating sight to behold. Scroll on for a photo tour of the falls and to learn some fun things about them that you may or may not have known.
TELLURIDE, CO
