Gainesville, FL

Extraordinary yellow cardinal spotted in Florida

WMAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla — A yellow cardinal has become a local sensation in Gainesville. The yellow male Northern Cardinal is a "one-in-a-million," according to Dr. Andy Kratter, the ornithology collections manager at the...

www.13wmaz.com

News4Jax.com

Video: Black bear spotted roaming around in Palatka

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – An outdoor camera caught a black bear roaming around a Palatka home off State Road 19 late Tuesday night. The camera alerted the homeowners around midnight that they had a visitor. The homeowner said their Putnam County home is in a wooded area with lakes...
PALATKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teens can work out at Planet Fitness for free all summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape... for free!. High school students ages 14 - 19 are invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location in Florida from May 16 through August 31! It's part of the nationwide ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

COVID-19 climbing in Florida, but slightly down here

While the number of new COVID-19 infections in Florida climbed another 24 percent over the past week, they inexplicably dropped a bit locally, declining to 175 cases in Indian River County from 186 cases on the previous Florida Department of Health report. The Florida Department of Health numbers, which are...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Safest Hospitals, According to the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, has released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades. Twice per year, the organization assigns a letter grade to American hospitals based on more than 30 performance and safety measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New algae blooms expose Florida Gov. DeSantis’ failure to fix pollution

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Have you noticed the Democratic candidates for governor — Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, and Annette Taddeo — milling around like a bunch of lost children lately? While they vie for which one of them will get to take on the incumbent Republican governor, Ron “Let’s Give the Attorneys Millions” DeSantis, this fall, they look a […] The post New algae blooms expose Florida Gov. DeSantis’ failure to fix pollution appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

COVID-19 infections impacting vaccinated areas in Florida

COVID-19 infections are hitting vaccinated and unvaccinated parts of Florida hard. Some of the hardest-hit areas right now are some of the most vaccinated. Out of nearly 21 million people in Florida, 67.1% are fully vaccinated, and the current 7-day average for COVID-19 infection is slightly over 4,000. Dr. Antonio...
IMMOKALEE, FL
995qyk.com

Only One Florida Beach Makes The New List Of Best Beaches In America

The Sunshine State is home to some of the most amazing beaches in the country. Now we’re scratching our heads at Travel + Leisure’s newest list of the 25 Best Beaches in the United States. Only ONE Florida beach made the list!?! Some beaches on the list make sense but others have us second-guessing Travel + Leisure. The had several criteria which defined a “perfect beach.” Those criteria were: “the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.”
FLORIDA STATE

