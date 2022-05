BOSTON (CBS) – A Mattapan mother is demanding answers from Boston Public Schools. She says her son was having a stroke at school and instead of calling 911, they called her to come pick him up. D’Andre Hicks is 17-year-old junior at the Henderson Upper School in Dorchester. “In the situation I do feel kind of like I was let down a little bit,” D’Andre said. The situation was when he suffered a stroke while in class last week. His mother, Alishia Hicks, says the school called for her to come pick up D’Andre, but she repeatedly asked them to dial 911. “He’s...

