Jazz guitarist Charlie Hunter and drummer Scott Amendola will perform a run of ten duo shows beginning Wednesday, May 18th at Bur Oak in Madison, WI. The two-man supergroup will traverse the Midwest with stops in Eau Claire, WI; Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; and Grand Rapids, MI; before reaching Pittsburgh, PA. They will then head southwest for a show in Newport, KY and two shows in Indianapolis, ID, which will also feature special guest saxophonist Rob Dixon. The duo will then wrap up the run at Natalie’s in Worthington, OH on Saturday, May 28th.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO