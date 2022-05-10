ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Historic gang conflict': 1 dead, 4 wounded in South Side Chicago mass shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A mass shooting Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side left one person dead and four others wounded. Gunfire erupted around 4:30 p.m. near West 48th Street and South Ada Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A group was standing outside when they were approached by the gunmen...

Comments / 30

Crysty'le Harmon
2d ago

seriously senseless! They need help an avenue out! They don't know the damage, extent, nor magnitude this is causing!! I certainly wish they educate themselves and look via a different lens! This is truly heartbreaking to entire families! One can't live with a pair of new shoes, or more money than the next, or simply because ur on the wrong street that NONE OF THEM OWN and although we're fighting the same fight! Something is terribly wrong with that picture! Love is much easier and most def save lives and build community! How wholeheartedly disgusting! Please don't place all ppl in one group simply because others don't take the time for themselves to reevaluate their life and what catastrophe their truly causing, because I don't agree with it either! I view others based on my personal experiences, otherwise, I love ❤️ and feel all ppl situations rather I know them or not! It's just how I was raised!

fox32chicago.com

Chicago gunman shoots, kills other driver in Albany Park: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking to identify a gunman who shot and killed a 37-year-old man. Shortly after 7 p.m. on May 6, a passenger riding in a black 2019 Nissan Altima fired shots at another driver in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.
blockclubchicago.org

Missing UIC Student Natally Brookson Found Dead; Boyfriend Still Missing

CITYWIDE — A body found in Lake Michigan earlier this month has been identified as that of University of Illinois at Chicago student Natally Brookson, who friends said went missing last month. Brookson, 22, was last seen April 30 at work at the Friedman Place, a supportive living community...
CBS Chicago

Four people ejected when two three-wheeled motorcycles crash in Grant Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured in a crash involving two three-wheeled motorcycles in Grant Park early Thursday. Police were called at 12:12 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Columbus Drive for the crash involving two Can-Am Spyders. An orange Spyder had rear-ended a silver one, police said. A 41-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were in the orange Spyder, and both were ejected. The man suffered a laceration to the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, while the woman suffered scrapes throughout her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The silver Spyder was occupied by a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were also both ejected, police said. The man suffered a laceration to the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, while the woman suffered unspecified trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger in fair condition. No other injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CBS Chicago

Police seek getaway car in Albany Park shooting that killed Michael Conrad

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Thursday released photos of a car that is believed to be involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Albany Park last week.Just after 7 p.m. this past Friday, Michael Conrad, 37, was driving in a 2019 white Chrysler in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him. Conrad fled in his car, but went on to hit multiple parked cars and flip over. He was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Area Five detectives are looking to get more information about the black Nissan Altima in which the shooter or shooters fled, and from which they also fired.Police released multiple photos.  One of the photos shows a passenger leaning out of the Nissan with a gun drawn and ready to fire. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.
NBC Chicago

Woman Shot to Death While Confronting Burglars on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot to death Wednesday night while confronting burglars in Gresham on the South Side. About 7:45 p.m., the 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars, Chicago police said.
CBS Chicago

COPA releases video of incident in which man shot three officers outside West Side station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body cam video and other documentation Wednesday of a 2020 incident at the Grand central (25th) District police station in which three officers were shot. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, Lovelle Jordan, in the incident on July 30, 2020. Jordan was the suspect in a carjacking the month prior. He was arrested around 9 a.m. that morning in the 4800 block of West North Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood, after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, and spotted an unoccupied white Porsche that...
