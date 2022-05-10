ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jack Ryan’ Will End With Season 4

By Cody Mcintosh
 2 days ago
Jack Ryan is calling it quits after Season 4, which means the show will have enjoyed a solid five-year run. That being said, fans might be looking forward to a spin-off show starring Michael Peña. It's a weird choice because, per Deadline, Peña's debut won't actually happen until...

