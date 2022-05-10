‘Jack Ryan’ Will End With Season 4

Click here to read the full article. The “Justified” revival at FX is filling out its main cast with the addition of eight new actors.
Along with returning star Timothy Olyphant, the series will also star: Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard,” “When They See Us”), Boyd Holbrook (“Narcos,” “The Sandman”), Adelaide Clemens (“The Great Gatsby,” “Rectify”), Vondie Curtis Hall (“Harriet,” “The Night House”), Marin Ireland (“Y: The Last Man,” “The Umbrella Academy”), Norbert Leo Butz (“Bloodline,” “Fosse/Verdon”), Victor Williams (“The Good Lord Bird,” “The King of Queens”), and Vivian Olyphant.
Olyphant will once again play the role of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens....
