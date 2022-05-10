ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth over Mother’s Day weekend

By Caleb Wethington
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgd87_0fZe32oI00

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Mother’s Day weekend was special for families celebrating some of the most important women on earth, moms.

But that’s not all, someone in North Texas made a purchase that’s a cause for even more celebration thanks to the Texas Lottery.

A $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday, May 7’s drawing was sold in Fort Worth. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, 22, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

It was sold at New Best Buy Food Store on Cherry Lane. There were also 77 secondary winners from the drawing who got four out of the five winning numbers right to win $350 each.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth resident an 'Instant Millionaire' after buying winning Texas Lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth is home to an 'Instant Millionaire,' after a resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.The ticket was bought at a RaceTrac store on 1840 Eastchase Parkway, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.According to the lottery, this was the 37th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Frisco man buys winning $1M lottery ticket at 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Frisco walked away from 7-Eleven with a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million this week. The new millionaire bought the valuable 'Million Dollar Loteria' ticket at the store located at 7275 Independence Parkway, in Frisco.The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The ticket was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game. Million dollar loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Earth, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Lifestyle
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
CBS DFW

Data lists hottest ZIP codes in North Texas housing market

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's no secret by now that many new residents are flooding into North Texas neighborhoods. Some new data, recently released by Opendoor, is giving us all a better idea of exactly where the new moves seem to be the most popular. Their new "Hot Zip Codes" list reflects recent moves -- within the last 90 days -- and include cities all across the DFW. The top spots so far in 2022 are in the following ZIP codes according to Opendoor: 76054, 75212, 76005, 76006, 76040, 76014, 75224, 75159, 75094, 76111. The areas include north Fort Worth, Arlington, the Mid Cities,...
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

Hey, Baby, Queso: Fort Worth Taco & Margarita Festival is this Saturday

Did you hear about this weekend’s Fort Worth Taco & Margarita Festival?. It’s the taco the town. The fourth annual event is set for noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, an adults-only affair, organizers say, at The Yard, 3017 Morton Street. Tickets are $30 and $50. The difference: If you want to start sampling at noon with seven sampling tickets (four drink tickets and three food tickets), you need a VIP $50 ticket. Otherwise, for $30 you start sampling at 3 p.m. And that ticket comes with five tickets (three drink, two food). $20 will get you in the door but doesn’t come with any sampling privileges.
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Endangered Properties in Fort Worth Nominated for a Second Chance

Fort Worth is full of mothballed buildings that look ripe for demolition. But, through another monocle, such buildings may be worthy of salvation. As Historic Fort Worth releases its annual list of Most Endangered Places, nine buildings and properties might get a second chance. Among the properties nominated is a...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Kdaf#The Texas Lottery#New Best Buy Food Store#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Texa man’s 1996 murder remains unsolved

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – No answers or developments have been made in 26 years following the murder of Juan Leon Laureles, leaving his family desperately reaching for answers. Growing up, Leon Laureles and Arlene Harbison were inseparable. Laureles was Harbison’s uncle, even though they were only two years apart. They spent nearly everyday together growing […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo kicks off in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Jacksonville Rodeo Association kicked off the 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo and this year came with some changes in the arena. Renovations at this arena this year include replacements of wooden seats with metal bleachers just in time for the rodeo. Rodeo officials say the renovations at the arena totaled […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
fortworthinc.com

Fred's Texas Café CEO: From Dishrags to Carrying the Moneybags

As it concerns life-changing events, taking over Fred’s Texas Café as CEO or even moving from the sacred ground of the original location are down Quincy Wallace’s list of those kinds of big things. Pondering a future with a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, no feeling on his left...
FORT WORTH, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy