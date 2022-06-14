ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Inside ‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Ups and Downs With Her Daughter Sami

By Kat Pettibone
 2 days ago

Family drama! Denise Richards has had some turbulent times parenting her daughter Sami after she moved in with dad Charlie Sheen .

“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” the 50-year-old actress said in February 2022 on an episode of the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast. “She lived with me all these years, but I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained that in her house there are “certain rules and I enforce them,” whereas ex-husband Sheen, 56, has “different rules in that house and that’s OK.”

Richards was married to the Two and a Half Men actor from 2002 to 2006. The exes share 18-year-old Sami and 17-year-old Lola. (The Wild Things star adopted daughter Eloise in 2011. Sheen, for his part, is the father to 12-year-old twins Bob and Max, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.)

While both girls previously lived with the Illinois native, things took a turn when in September 2021 Sami claimed via TikTok that she was “trapped in an abusive home” while living with her mom and husband Aaron Phypers .

“Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :),” Sami said on the social media platform. Sheen confirmed later that month that his eldest had moved in with him and was getting her GED.

“I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!” he said via his publicist.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Richards was “saddened” by the situation , but “very much loves her daughter.”

The two reconnected to celebrate Mother’s Day in May when Sami revealed a glimpse into the pair's reunion.

“Happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life 💗💐🥂,” Richards’ eldest daughter captioned via Instagram selfies.

Richards commented on the post, writing, “Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. 🙏🏻 Thank you & I love you so much❤️.”

Scroll down to see all of Richards' ups and downs with daughter Sami through the years:

