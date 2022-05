As the Commissioner of the Behavioral Health Administration (BHA), which is now officially set to launch on July 1, I feel renewed hope. The passage of House Bill 22-1278 marks a momentous and historical shift in the way Coloradans will experience and receive behavioral health care. HB22-1278, sponsored by Representatives Young and Pelton and Senators Lee and Simpson, establishes the BHA, a new state agency tasked with reforming mental health care and substance use treatment in Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO