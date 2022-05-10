Logan County filings May 10, 2022

Following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing of Senate Bill 1543, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) will become an independent state agency effective Nov. 1. Oklahoma voters authorized the state’s medical marijuana program in 2018 with State Question 788. SQ 788 created OMMA and the state laws that launched the industry. It also placed the new medical marijuana regulatory body within the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), which is where OMMA has remained since the state question passed.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma death row inmate and tribal citizen whose case led to a landmark ruling on tribal sovereignty was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison by a federal judge. Patrick Murphy, 53, a citizen of the Muscogee Nation, was originally sentenced to die in...
OKLAHOMA CITY – The governor today signed into law a bill that increases the punishment for theft of catalytic converters, tires and wheels from a vehicle. House Bill 4373 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, modifies the elements of third-degree burglary to include the theft of these vehicle parts and provides that the fine for such crime will be up to $5,000.
May 11 (UPI) -- Recaptured fugitive Casey White returned to an Alabama prison on Wednesday after he spent 11 days on the lam with a former county jail official who authorities believe aided his escape. Casey White, 38, was escorted from Indiana, after he and 56-year-old former corrections officer Vicky...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- A murder suspect and the jailer who helped him escape from an Alabama lockup were carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were prepared for a shootout when they were captured, an Indiana sheriff said Tuesday. Authorities caught up with the pair Monday,...
After capturing top honors in their Oklahoma FFA Agriscience Fair, two members of the Guthrie FFA Chapter will represent the organization in the National Agriscience Fair during the 95th National FFA Convention in October. The following winner was honored during the 96th Oklahoma FFA Convention in Tulsa: Team members Holden Ingram and Zach Allen were crowned State Champions at the Oklahoma FFA State Agriscience Fair. This duo won in the area of Power, Structural, and Technical systems Division II.
I’ve been assigned to a special House committee that will investigate the potential misuse of taxpayer funds through a vendor agreement between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) and Swadley’s Bar-B-Q, contracted to operate restaurants at Oklahoma state parks. We begin our work in a public meeting...
OKLAHOMA CITY – The governor recently signed a bill into law that modifies the repair and deduct portion of the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. House Bill 3409 by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, will allow a tenant to correct a condition that materially affects health and is remediable by repairs if the cost is equal to or less than one month’s rent and if the landlord has not made the repairs. The tenant could deduct the cost from rent owned. Previously, the cost could not exceed $100.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife should not be granted early release from a 30-year prison sentence she received after pleading guilty to plotting the retired NBA player’s 2010 slaying, a Tennessee Board of Parole member said Wednesday. Barrett Rich recommended the board deny parole for...
The Liberty County, Georgia, sheriff defended deputies that stopped the Delaware State University women’s lacrosse team bus last month. But body camera footage released from that stop contradicts the claims that Sheriff William Bowman made. The Delaware State women’s lacrosse team was stopped on April 20 while traveling north...
Newly released footage shows the moment Casey White was taken into custody in Evansville, Ind., as officers were attempting to administer first aid to Vicky White following a car chase that ended an 11-day manhunt for the escaped convict and the former Alabama corrections officer who authorities say helped him escape.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed Senate Bill 1119 into law, by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, and Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. The bill will remove the 270-hour limit adjunct teachers work per semester in a classroom. “The teacher shortage is one of the most serious issues facing...
SEATTLE (AP) — A 32-year-old drug distributor for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was sentenced to nine years in federal prison, prosecutors said Tuesday. Adrian Izazaga-Martinez of Kent pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Prosecutors said in a press release that he was ordering 8-pound loads of methamphetamine.
RUTLAND, Vt. — A 28-year-old man who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate. Nathan Carman was arraigned in federal court in...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A crash involving a school bus and a dump truck left 17 people injured Wednesday morning, officials in North Carolina said. Officials said the crash happened in Charlotte when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus headed to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a crash with a dump truck and another car, news outlets reported.
A 31-year-old woman in suburban Portland shot and killed her two children and herself, police said. On Tuesday morning, officers and the East County Major Crimes Team found three people dead in an apartment, the Gresham Police Department said Wednesday in a news release. After investigation and autopsies, police said...
A crash involving a school bus, a dump truck and another vehicle left at least 15 students injured and their driver pinned inside the bus Wednesday morning in North Carolina, officials said. The children, from South Mecklenburg High School, had non-life threatening injuries, according to the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents. Susan Lemley, 40, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape. Kyle was being housed at the Red Eagle Work Center in...
