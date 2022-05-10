Logan County filings May 10, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY – The governor recently signed a bill into law that modifies the repair and deduct portion of the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. House Bill 3409 by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, will allow a tenant to correct a condition that materially affects health and is remediable by repairs if the cost is equal to or less than one month’s rent and if the landlord has not made the repairs. The tenant could deduct the cost from rent owned. Previously, the cost could not exceed $100.

