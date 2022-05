A hotel right here in Rochester was just given a prestigious award noting that it's the best in North America. Saying something is the best in any category is impressive. Like, say, being the best in Rochester. That's pretty good, right? Being the best in Minnesota would be even better. And being the best in the U.S. would be even better than that. But this Rochester hotel was just named the Best in all of North America!

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO