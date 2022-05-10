ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Hopes dwindle that Missouri lawmakers will extend postpartum care for new moms

By Tessa Weinberg - Missouri Independent
missouribusinessalert.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan proposal to extend postpartum care for low-income women in Missouri to a full year after they’ve given birth is “hanging on a thread,” its sponsor said, due to resistance from a Republican state senator in the legislative session’s final days. The provision, which...

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri lawmakers send bill to increase funding for charter schools to governor

Missouri charter schools will see millions in increased funding under a bill headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk with provisions protecting money allocated to local school districts. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, has been a three-year effort by charter school proponents to obtain more funds...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
kcur.org

For Missouri's transgender youth and their parents, the legislature's focus causes anxiety

When Jennifer Harris Dault’s daughter Hope came out to her kindergarten class as a transgenderr girl via Zoom, no one really batted an eye. Her teachers supported her, and so did her friends. Rori Picker Neiss’s son had a similar experience when he came out as a boy. The two kids, ages 7 and 11 years old, have faced an outpouring of support from their communities and schools.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

How Missouri made abortion nearly illegal

Former Missouri state Rep. Elijah Haahr distinctly remembers his parents protesting in front of clinics that provided abortions. And when he was younger, he participated in marches against abortion rights — which is why the issue especially resonated with him when it came to the House floor. “It’s rare...
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elaine Gannon
Person
Bob Onder
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies condemn land to build transmission lines. The bill has […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House votes to require disclosure of medical marijuana ownership records

The Missouri House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to require state regulators to disclose ownership information for businesses granted medical marijuana licenses that the state has withheld from public view. Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth of St. Louis added the transparency requirements as an amendment to a local government bill approved by the Senate earlier this year. After […] The post Missouri House votes to require disclosure of medical marijuana ownership records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Republican#House#Senate#D Creve Coeur
kbia.org

Missouri House passes new version of a congressional redistricting map

After weeks of inaction on the Missouri legislature’s constitutional duty to pass a map redrawing the state’s congressional districts, members of the House have passed another map that would likely keep Missouri’s congressional delegation the same. Representatives voted 101-47 on Monday to pass the map, which is...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Democrat filibuster derails GOP measure to change initiative petition process

(Missouri Independent) – After hours of filibustering in the Missouri Senate, including a spirited game of charades, Democrats stopped an attempt by Republicans Wednesday to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution through the initiative petition process. The measure sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
krcu.org

Teacher pay increase in Missouri’s budget isn't sustainable, according to educators

A new grant program to raise minimum teacher salaries in Missouri is headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk, but education leaders say it’s only a temporary solution. The minimum salary for Missouri teachers is currently $25,000, but if the governor signs the budget bill that includes the raise, an optional grant program could increase starting salaries to $38,000 in public school districts that participate.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Lindenwood to pay $1.65 million settlement; Senate approves school district options

Online learning in the early months of the pandemic was “subpar in practically every aspect” at Lindenwood University, a lawsuit against the St. Charles institution alleged in 2020. Now, the university must pay a $1.65 million settlement, which means more than 6,000 students will get some money back. That’s a different ending than a similar case against Washington University, which was dismissed by a federal judge in March. Also this week, lawmakers are scrambling to reach legislative goals before the session ends Friday. On Wednesday, legislators passed a multimillion-dollar agriculture bill that would provide tax credits for meat processing facility expansion and wood energy. The Senate also approved a bill that would allow residential or agricultural property owners to send their children to any school district where they pay school taxes, which comes after overarching open enrollment failed. That bill still needs a final vote in the House before it heads to the governor. In Columbia, federal investigators found severe violations at MU Health Care’s University Hospital in September 2020. Reports showed that security staff had provoked and pepper-sprayed patients. The findings suggested a dangerous environment that put “all patients at the facility at risk,” investigators said.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri’s federal funding for Narcan has ended even as overdoses escalate

Since 2016, the state of Missouri has relied on a federal grant to help purchase and distribute naloxone, often known as Narcan federal grant, a life-saving treatment that can reverse potentially fatal overdoses. That grant has expired, leaving treatment providers without a centralized resource to turn to for the medicine.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy