Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ Painting Sells for $195M

Voice of America
 2 days ago

A famous painting of Marilyn Monroe by American artist Andy Warhol sold for $195 million on Monday. That is the most ever paid in a public sale for a work by an American. Warhol painted “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” in 1964. The colorful image shows Monroe with yellow hair, blue eye...

learningenglish.voanews.com

Cheddar News

Christie's Chairman on Record-Breaking Sale of Andy Warhol Marilyn Monroe Portrait

Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" portrait of the iconic Marilyn Monroe made history as the most expensive piece of American artwork ever to be sold, fetching $195 million. Marc Porter, chairman of Christie's Americas, the auction house that sold the piece, joined Cheddar News to talk about the record-breaking sale. "The expectations were so high because this is one of Warhol's great most famous works, certainly the most important and well-recognized version of the early Marilyn pictures," he said. "And it all benefited the Doris and Thomas Ammann Foundation. So people were in a good mood to spend a lot of money."
ENTERTAINMENT
InsideHook

Ernie Barnes's Painting "The Sugar Shack" Just Sold For a Record Amount

Even if you've never seen Ernie Barnes's painting The Sugar Shack on the wall of a gallery or museum, you're probably familiar with it. Its exuberant depiction of people joyfully dancing as a band plays also appeared on the cover of Marvin Gaye's 1976 album I Want You, and it also featured prominently in the comedy Good Times. As for Barnes himself, the fact that his career included forays into both acting and professional football suggests that there's a great biopic about him just waiting to be made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Record-Breaking 'Marilyn' Warhol Brings Christie's Sale of Famed Ammann Collection to $318 M.

Click here to read the full article. Following the opening of New York Art Week that brought several fairs back to the city after pandemic-related delays, 36 works from the collection of the Zurich sibling art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann brought in a total of $318 million at Christie's New York on Monday evening. The grouping's total fell squarely within its presale estimate, which valued the collection between $284 million and $420 million. Many of the works sold Monday night had been held in the Ammanns' collection for nearly five decades. The late brother and sister founded Thomas Ammann Fine...
VISUAL ART
WWD

Gagosian Chief Operating Officer Talks Andy Warhol's 'Marilyn,' Jean-Michel Basquiat, Fashion-Art Connection

Click here to read the full article. With Monday's record-breaking $195 million sale of Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" by Larry Gagosian, the renowned art dealer and collector has sparked global media attention. Although Gagosian isn't speaking publicly about plans for the 1964 silkscreen of Marilyn Monroe's face, Gagosian's chief operating officer Andrew Fabricant addressed the current fiery art market, the influence of the market in Asia and how art and fashion are continually merging.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

David Zwirner Creates Consignment Tool, Artist Michael Armitage to Design £1 Coin, and More: Morning Links for May 12, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines CLICK AND SELL. Dealer David Zwirner has created a new tool that allows people to submit photos of work to his gallery (via phone or computer) for potential resale, Melanie Gerlis reports in her Financial Times column. This is the latest tech innovation from Zwirner, which also runs an online selling platform, called Platform, that presents work from smaller galleries. If you need some quality garden work in New York, the gallerist may be able to help you there, too. At Curbed, Zwirner spoke about the work of landscape designer Christy Dailey, who...
DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Totally Modernist Apartment in New York's "Jenga Tower"

In 2018, an Instagram follower reached out to Parisian designer Emma Donnersberg with a minor request. Could Donnersberg help the former makeup artist source a dining room table for her young family's Tribeca apartment?. The piece's size was the first indicator this was no ordinary project. "It had to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

