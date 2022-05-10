GOP eyes bill forcing Kansas City to put more money toward police as session nears end

Online learning in the early months of the pandemic was “subpar in practically every aspect” at Lindenwood University, a lawsuit against the St. Charles institution alleged in 2020. Now, the university must pay a $1.65 million settlement, which means more than 6,000 students will get some money back. That’s a different ending than a similar case against Washington University, which was dismissed by a federal judge in March. Also this week, lawmakers are scrambling to reach legislative goals before the session ends Friday. On Wednesday, legislators passed a multimillion-dollar agriculture bill that would provide tax credits for meat processing facility expansion and wood energy. The Senate also approved a bill that would allow residential or agricultural property owners to send their children to any school district where they pay school taxes, which comes after overarching open enrollment failed. That bill still needs a final vote in the House before it heads to the governor. In Columbia, federal investigators found severe violations at MU Health Care’s University Hospital in September 2020. Reports showed that security staff had provoked and pepper-sprayed patients. The findings suggested a dangerous environment that put “all patients at the facility at risk,” investigators said.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO