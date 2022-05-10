ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

GOP eyes bill forcing Kansas City to put more money toward police as session nears end

By Rebecca Rivas - Missouri Independent
missouribusinessalert.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Democratic mayors of Kansas City and St. Louis last year moved to shift police funds towards community outreach and crime prevention initiatives, Republican lawmakers in Jefferson City vowed a response. GOP-backed legislation filed this year would increase the portion of Kansas City’s budget it must devote to...

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 0

Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri lawmakers send bill to increase funding for charter schools to governor

Missouri charter schools will see millions in increased funding under a bill headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk with provisions protecting money allocated to local school districts. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Doug Richey, R-Excelsior Springs, has been a three-year effort by charter school proponents to obtain more funds...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Parkville, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Progressive Kansas City Newsflash: Riding The Bus Can Be A Drag

The journalism brain trust at public radio offer another installment in their groundbreaking journalistic series . . . Still . . . Hipsters seem to contend that they deserve street cred for taking the bus. Today's stunning conclusion . . . The bus can be a drag because you have...
KANSAS CITY, KS
flatlandkc.org

Entertainment Plan for West Bottoms Railroad Bridge Picks Up Steam

Michael Zeller’s quest to convert an old West Bottoms railroad bridge into an entertainment district over the Kaw River is picking up steam, with construction plans now in place and backing from key local philanthropic foundations. “I think it’s going very well and the prospects are good, that’s why...
KANSAS CITY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Outdated Kansas City Union Station Endures Amid U.S. Urban Decline

For this quick MEGAPOST we're stealing liberating newsworthy photos shared by taxpayer funded Union Station. In thinking about this iconic local building we're reminded that the office space market remains volatile as the effects of the COVID pandemic persist. And so many neat Union Station exhibits NEVER really paid the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rizzo
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Lindenwood to pay $1.65 million settlement; Senate approves school district options

Online learning in the early months of the pandemic was “subpar in practically every aspect” at Lindenwood University, a lawsuit against the St. Charles institution alleged in 2020. Now, the university must pay a $1.65 million settlement, which means more than 6,000 students will get some money back. That’s a different ending than a similar case against Washington University, which was dismissed by a federal judge in March. Also this week, lawmakers are scrambling to reach legislative goals before the session ends Friday. On Wednesday, legislators passed a multimillion-dollar agriculture bill that would provide tax credits for meat processing facility expansion and wood energy. The Senate also approved a bill that would allow residential or agricultural property owners to send their children to any school district where they pay school taxes, which comes after overarching open enrollment failed. That bill still needs a final vote in the House before it heads to the governor. In Columbia, federal investigators found severe violations at MU Health Care’s University Hospital in September 2020. Reports showed that security staff had provoked and pepper-sprayed patients. The findings suggested a dangerous environment that put “all patients at the facility at risk,” investigators said.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Police Brutality#City Police#City Council#Gop#Democratic#Republican#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies condemn land to build transmission lines. The bill has […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Midterm Political Theater: Now Hiring 10K Protesters!!!

We tried AND FAILED to politely ignore a recent bit of propaganda regarding a local "movement" that's currently recruiting more foot soldiers as we slouch toward election season. To wit and, as always, with an unhealthy serving of snark . . . KANSAS CITY'S FAVORITE SOCIAL JUSTICE GROUPS ARE NOW...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy