SCOTTSBLUFF -- The Scottsbluff community has scheduled meetings regarding a ballot initiative for an additional half-cent sales tax to fund a new Scottsbluff Aquatic Center. The Vote Yes for Scottsbluff Aquatics Citizens Committee Co Chairman Zac Karpf said community members who are interested are invited to attend one of three town hall meetings to learn more about the proposed Scottsbluff Aquatics Center and to provide public input. Existing aquatics facilities like the Westmoor Pool, YMCA Swimming Pool, former Splash Arena at Scottsbluff High School, and the Regional West Therapy Pool are all in need of significant and costly repairs/upgrades in the near future.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO