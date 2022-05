In the post-Messi era of football, the two biggest and most coveted goal-scoring stars of the game are probably Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. And one of them is set to play in the Premier League next season, with Manchester City announcing an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the summer transfer of Haaland earlier this week. While the deal is still subject to personal terms, that is surely just a formality at this point and the 21-year-old superfreak will be pulling on the City shirt just like his father used to back in the day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO