LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Neighbors are reacting to a double stabbing in southwest Lawton that killed one person and injured another Wednesday. 16-year-old Jeremiah Hill lives in the apartments on SW Texas Ave., where two people were stabbed Wednesday. He was inside talking to his grandma when he saw first responders outside and went to find out what was going on.

LAWTON, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO