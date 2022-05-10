ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Man wanted for assault on girl at community center in Riverside

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Riverside police searching for man who attacked a girl in a public bathroom 01:22

Police need help to identify a man they say assaulted a girl at a community center in Riverside.

"It's scary for people who have teenage kids," said resident Anthony Smart.

(credit: Riverside Police Department)

The incident happened at Orange Terrace Park Community Center, 20010 Orange Terrace Parkway, on April 15 at about 2:26 p.m., according to Riverside police. The girl was assaulted in a public bathroom.

She told police the man began speaking to her through the cracks shortly before grabbing and yanking her hair from above the door.

"Fortunately, she had the wherewithal that something wrong was going on and she ran out of that bathroom really quick," said officer Ryan Railsback.

Police say the suspect arrived at the park on a bicycle and was described as a Black man in his early 20s who wore a gray Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt, dark-colored shorts, black-and-red high-top sneakers, and a black backpack. He also wore a gold chain with a medallion and an American flag bandanna or headband around his head.

"We want to make sure that this doesn't happen again whether it's that park or any park," said Railsback. "So we want to know who he is."

Anyone with information about the assault or the man can contact Detective Melissa Brazil at (951) 353-7213 or via email at MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov ; or Detective Edward Vazquez at (951) 353-7136 or via email at EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov . Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov .

