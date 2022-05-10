ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

OPINION: Any body is a beach body

Arizona Daily Wildcat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sunset photo of the Tucson Sunlink tracks around the education building located on UA campus on Aug. 10, 2020. As the countdown to summer time begins, phrases such as “beach body,” “bikini body” and “summer body” start appearing everywhere we turn our...

www.wildcat.arizona.edu

Comments / 0

Related
12news.com

PETA says Mesa 'monkey farm' is a horror story of death

PHOENIX — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals known as PETA has sent letters to the National Institutes of Health and the United States Department of Agriculture demanding investigations into facilities managed by the University of Washington and the affiliated Washington National Primate Research Center (WaNPRC) for violations of the Animal Welfare Act.
MESA, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

Keep Palms & Carry On!

Yousef Alabdulrahim may be the only Tucsonan who doesn’t look forward to monsoon season. It’s not that he doesn’t like rain — the dates he grows don’t like it. Too much moisture creates fermentation, attracts insects and ruins the fruit. That’s why Southern Arizona isn’t...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
kjzz.org

A Valley interior designer bought a painting at Goodwill. What she learned about it was incredible

Grace Carpenter purchased this painting and discovered an unexpected backstory behind it. You know those stories of someone buying a painting at a yard sale or an estate sale, and they take it home and discover it has a priceless document or other artifact hidden behind the frame? This story is not that. But it does involve a thrift store find with a remarkable backstory.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Mental Health#Sociology#Nutrition#Sunlink#Ua#Campus Health#The University Of Arizona#American
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Tucson's Rillito Racetrack ends spring season with seven horses dead

Seven racehorses have died this racing season at the Rillito Racetrack, not far from the University of Arizona here in Tucson. Animal activists from the group SPEAK protested outside the track following the release of the death toll. Gary Vella is the president of the SPEAK chapter here in Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Daily Wildcat

New skate park coming within University of Arizona distance

The University of Arizona campus is filled with anti-skateboarding architecture. Students cannot walk throughout any part of the campus without seeing the small L-shaped brackets on benches, curbs or any other grind-able structure. Most of Tucson is not skater-friendly, from the few skate parks to the old, cracked and pothole-filled...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
insideradio.com

Greg Curtis and Meredith Dunkel

The “Greg & Mere” (Greg Curtis and Meredith Dunkel) morning show will end its run at Lotus AC “94.9 Mix FM” KMXZ Tucson on Friday, May 27. The duo says they decided to end their show to spend more time with family. Curtis has been hosting mornings at the station since 2007 and Dunkel joined in 2017.
TUCSON, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 3 Most Popular German Restaurants in Tucson, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. You’ll always feel at home at Millie’s Pancake Haus. It has a cozy and stress free environment, not to mention delicious homemade pancakes and syrup. Their prices are reasonable, and their staff is attentive, friendly, and more than happy to serve you. Also, cats walk around sometimes! A must-try item of theirs is the German pancakes; just keep in mind that you need to order those 3o minutes in advance. They also offer German apple pancakes, Russian blintzes, eggs benedict, french toast, and potato cakes. They also have a beer and wine menu, and they serve breakfast all day. They offer daily specials. Overall, the vintage and homey vibe of the restaurant coupled with their delicious food make for an amazing dining experience.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UA alumnae: How they are making a difference after college

From left to bottom right: Lauren Ludovico, photo courtesy of. Sterling Stokes, photo courtesy of Stokes. As the semester ends, millions of college seniors are trying to find inspiration on what to do with their majors. With an endless array of possible options, this can be a challenge. Choosing a career path is a daunting task for many people, especially fresh out of college or if you're just finishing up your degree.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Deadly rabbit disease appears in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County officials have gotten reports of a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the Benson area on Wednesday, May 11. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the state of Arizona has begun collecting data on the locations and approximate numbers of affected rabbits.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy