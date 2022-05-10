ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

Souplantation Revived in La Mesa

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIqQT_0fZdCh0d00

San Diego original, Souplantation , will make its way back to serving fresh buffet-style dining in La Mesa . Their announcement on social media sparked excitement among locals looking forward to returning to the former chain which closed amidst the pandemic.

In 2020, when coronavirus shut down all-you-can-eat buffets and indoor dining options, Souplantation and their 97 restaurants said goodbye. The restaurant specialized in fresh soups, offered a full salad bar, pasta dishes, and baked goods.

Local La Mesa resident Dmitry Braverman will breathe new life into the Souplantation concept, leasing its former restaurant space on Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa .

While updates and post-pandemic systems are to be expected, Braverman assures guests that the updated version of the restaurant will still pack familiar favorites. Braverman tells What Now San Diego that some former staff members will be joining the Souplantation 2.0 team, adding to the familiarity and food options that guests have come to rely on at the establishment.

The La Mesa restaurant is expected to open doors on July 4th . Stay updated by following their Facebook page for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iBQm_0fZdCh0d00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Mesa, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souplantation#Soups#Food Drink#Facebook
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
0
Followers
21
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy