Souplantation Revived in La Mesa

San Diego original, Souplantation , will make its way back to serving fresh buffet-style dining in La Mesa . Their announcement on social media sparked excitement among locals looking forward to returning to the former chain which closed amidst the pandemic.

In 2020, when coronavirus shut down all-you-can-eat buffets and indoor dining options, Souplantation and their 97 restaurants said goodbye. The restaurant specialized in fresh soups, offered a full salad bar, pasta dishes, and baked goods.

Local La Mesa resident Dmitry Braverman will breathe new life into the Souplantation concept, leasing its former restaurant space on Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa .

While updates and post-pandemic systems are to be expected, Braverman assures guests that the updated version of the restaurant will still pack familiar favorites. Braverman tells What Now San Diego that some former staff members will be joining the Souplantation 2.0 team, adding to the familiarity and food options that guests have come to rely on at the establishment.

The La Mesa restaurant is expected to open doors on July 4th . Stay updated by following their Facebook page for more information.