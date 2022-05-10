WATCH: Lightning Bolt Explodes Near Black Man In Florida

A Black man had a very close call with Mother Nature over the weekend -- and it was all caught on camera .

It happened in a Sebring, Florida neighborhood Saturday morning (May 7), where Rod Murphy was turning off his sprinklers ahead of some forecasted rain. That's when his doorbell camera caught a huge lightning bolt exploding across the street from him.

"It wasn’t raining. It was cloudy, and that was it... And then boom!" Murphy recalls the incident to WJXT reporters. " I thought I was a goner ."

You can hear ear-splitting thunder and see searing chunks of rock fly into the air moments after the bolt touched down on his neighbor's property. Murphy himself appears shaken by the blast before going inside his home. His wife, Denice , says she thought a bomb went off outside the home.

"We were like, 'Oh my goodness, this was horrible and funny at the same time, but horrible,'" she told the news station. "When he walked from over there, I would’ve been running."

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident. The lightning bolt left some scorched earth and a small temporary fire in its wake, according to WJXT . The family is just thankful Rod Murphy is alive.

" You can't mess with Mother Nature ," the lucky Florida man says.

