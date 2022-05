DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 10-month-old girl is at Children's Hospital after a headstone fell on her at a Detroit cemetery. Jessica McFadden and her family were at Gethsemane Cemetery to pay respects to her grandmother on Mother's Day. When she placed her daughter, Melani, in front of the headstone for a photo, it fell on her.

DETROIT, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO